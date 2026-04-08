Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Returns to Raleigh, NC, for a Jam-Packed Weekend of Hot Rodding Fun, April 17 & 18

Goodguys Returns to Raleigh for a Weekend of Hot Rodding Fun at the 11th Griot's Garage North Carolina Nationals presented by Grundy Insurance April 17 & 18 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds Join the hot rodding good times as Goodguys Rod and Custom Association returns to Raleigh for a weekend of hot rodding fun at the 11th Griot's Garage North Carolina Nationals presented by Grundy Insurance April 17 & 18 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds

Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Returns to Raleigh, April 17 & 18, with the the 11th Griot's Garage North Carolina Nationals presented by Grundy Insurance

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world’s largest hot rodding association and producer of America’s Favorite Car Show, will be rolling into Raleigh, for the 11th Griot’s Garage North Carolina Nationals presented by Grundy Insurance on April 17 and 18! The event will bring over 1,500 of the southeast’s best muscle cars, classic trucks, and hot rods packing the North Carolina State Fairgrounds for two solid days of cool cars, cool people, and good times.Classic cars and trucks manufactured before 2000 are welcome to take part in the show with many competing for a Finalist position in Goodguys’ coveted “Top 12 of the Year” awards program presented by BASF including Snap-on Muscle Car, LMC Truck Early, Dakota Digital Truck Late, and Griot’s Garage Muscle Machine. Award-winning builder and former Goodguys Trendsetter of the Year, Jonathan Goolsby of Goolsby Customs, will also be on hand to select his Top 10 Builders Choice rides of the weekend.The family friendly two-day event offers plenty of fun for all including a chance for the kids to build a model car courtesy of Auto World during the free Model Car Make and Take. There are also free games, arts, and crafts to enjoy before heading over to hear and feel the roar of the Nitro Thunderfest exhibition dragsters revving their blown nitro-gulping engines. There are also more cars to see inside the Graham building plus a swap meet, Cars 4-Sale Corral, and a midway full of builders and manufacturers.Racing excitement takes place both days on the Goodguys’ Autocross track where drivers race around corners and dodge cones with hopes to qualify for the No Limit Engineering “Rumble in Raleigh” AutoCross Shootout on Saturday afternoon. The day concludes with a parade of over 60 award winning rides followed immediately by the metal-crunching fun of the LMC Truck Demolition Derby where competitors will crash and ram into each other on a slippery, red clay surface with the goal of being the last car running (extra ticket required).The Griot’s Garage North Carolina Nationals presented by Grundy Insurance always delivers an entertaining weekend and gathering of cool cars, cool people, and good times. For more event information or to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: www.good-guys.com/ncn WHAT: Goodguys 11th Griot’s Garage North Carolina Nationals presented by Grundy InsuranceWHERE: North Carolina State Fairgrounds, 1025 Blue Ridge Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27607WHEN: April 17 & 18, Friday and Saturday, 8am – 5pmTICKET INFO: Go to http://www.good-guys.com/ncn , Purchase at the gate or onlineMEDIA INFO: Media Requests

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