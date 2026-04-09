Bella Collina Welcomes Bold Signature Homes as a Featured Custom Homebuilder

Bold Signature Homes at Bella Collina Fausto Bento, Bold Signature Homes Bella Collina

A refined global perspective and precision-driven craftsmanship join the luxury landscape of Bella Collina.

MONTVERDE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bella Collina, Central Florida’s premier private golf and lakefront community, proudly announces Bold Signature Homes as its newest featured custom homebuilder. Recognized for building with precision and detail, Bold Signature Homes brings a disciplined process, international expertise, and architectural refinement to one of Florida’s most distinctive luxury communities.Set among rolling hills and sparkling lake views, Bella Collina is defined by its Tuscan-inspired architecture, timeless design, and elevated lifestyle. Bold Signature Homes enhances that legacy by delivering custom residences that reflect both structural integrity and aesthetic sophistication. Each home is carefully planned, thoughtfully engineered, and executed with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring it complements the community's natural beauty and architectural character.Bold Signature Homes operates under the Bold Builders Group umbrella and draws from more than 25 years of construction experience across the United States and South America. Led by Fausto Bento, whose background includes engineering analysis, construction management, and large-scale luxury development, the company blends strategic planning with artistic vision. The result is a portfolio of homes defined by clean architectural lines, curated materials, and interiors designed to elevate daily living.At the core of Bold Signature Homes is a structured five-phase building process: Planning and Strategy, Design and Engineering, Execution and Supervision, Quality Control, and On-Time Delivery. This methodology creates transparency, strengthens decision-making, and ensures consistency from concept through completion. Homeowners benefit from clear communication, disciplined timelines, and a commitment to long-term value.“We are honored to welcome Bold Signature Homes to Bella Collina,” said Dawn Roffey, Vice President of Sales, Bella Collina Real Estate Company. “Their global experience, refined approach, and commitment to excellence align seamlessly with the standards of luxury and architectural integrity that define our community. We look forward to the exceptional homes they will create within our lakefront landscape.”Bold Signature Homes emphasizes high-quality materials, experienced professionals, and a design-forward mindset that balances beauty with function. Their residences are crafted to stand as lasting expressions of personal vision while harmonizing with Bella Collina’s iconic setting.The addition of Bold Signature Homes strengthens Bella Collina’s carefully curated roster of featured builders , expanding opportunities for discerning buyers seeking a custom residence that reflects both elegance and enduring value. Bold’s model home at Bella Collina will open in April 2026.About Bella CollinaThis 1,900-acre private golf and lakefront oasis is an award-winning Tuscan-inspired luxury community offering golf homes, lakefront estates, and lakefront condominiums. Residents enjoy a 75,000-square-foot clubhouse, a Sir Nick Faldo-designed championship golf course, a resort-style pool, a full-service spa and salon, a health and fitness center, Har-Tru tennis courts, pickleball courts, dining venues, premier wedding venues, meeting space, and a grand ballroom. To learn more, visit www.BellaCollina.com About Bold Signature HomesBold Signature Homes is a luxury custom homebuilder within the Bold Builders Group, delivering architecturally refined residences guided by a structured, five-phase building methodology. With more than 25 years of combined construction experience and international project execution, the company is committed to precision, craftsmanship, and enduring quality. Led by Fausto Bento, Bold Signature Homes builds distinctive homes that reflect both vision and discipline.

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