C4UHC Names 2026 Officers and Board of Directors to Lead Advocacy Efforts to Streamline Healthcare Vendor Credentialing

Organization Membership Now Includes the Entire Healthcare Ecosystem, Which Faces Duplicative and Costly Administrative Requirements

The addition of these distinguished board members signals a significant moment in C4UHC’s momentum toward improving patient care by simplifying healthcare vendor credentialing with the ANSI Standard.” — Christina Myers, Board Chair, C4UHC

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing (C4UHC), Inc. , announced today its officers for 2026 as well as new additions to the organization’s board of directors.C4UHC is a nonprofit group of healthcare professionals advocating for the adoption of the American National Standard for Supplier Credentialing in Healthcare (ANSI Standards) to streamline the healthcare credentialing process in the U.S. Adoption of one national credentialing standard will protect patient safety and confidentiality, eliminate duplicative efforts and waste, and meet the needs of both healthcare providers and suppliers.The C4UHC officers for 2026 are:• Board Chair is Christina Myers, Credentialing Manager, Philips Healthcare, and a member of the C4UHC Board of Directors since 2020• Secretary is Caitlyn Swartz, Credentialing and HR Specialist, BK Medical, a GE HealthCare company• Treasurer is Jenna Matteucci, Compliance Manager, AbbVieIn December 2025, C4UHC held elections for open seats on the Board of Directors. New C4UHC board members include:• Dominique Baker, Operations Supervisor, Supply Chain Management, Mayo Clinic• Emily Cool, Credentialing Supervisor, STERIS• Justin Poulin, Vice President, Sales & Business Development, Green Security“The addition of these distinguished board members signals a significant moment in C4UHC’s momentum toward improving patient care by simplifying healthcare vendor credentialing with the ANSI Standard,” said Christina Myers, Board Chair, C4UHC.“For the first time, our organization’s membership now encompasses the entire healthcare ecosystem, challenged by the complexity and costly redundancy of credentialing. With our all-volunteer group, including medical providers, vendors, credentialing firms, and technology partners, C4UHC will expand its educational outreach and create new partnerships to advocate for the widespread adoption of the ANSI Standard. I look forward to continuing this important work with our new board officers and the entire C4UHC team!”The new board members join the current board, consisting of:• Michelle Erickson, Credentialing Sales Program Manager, Abiomed• Debbie Hampton, Senior Analyst, Vendor Credentialing, Johnson & Johnson• Kristan Johnson, Sales Operations Management, Pfizer• Lisa Poe, Vendor Service Director, GE HealthCareIn addition to advancing the adoption of existing ANSI standards, C4UHC is initiating development of a new American National Standard to modernize healthcare vendor access and credentialing. This effort, in collaboration with a recognized standards development organization and industry stakeholders, aims to establish uniform access requirements, reduce duplicative administrative burden, and improve transparency and interoperability across healthcare systems. Building on the foundation of ANSI/NEMA SC-1 2020, the new standard is intended to address current gaps in consistency and scalability, supporting a more unified, efficient, and patient-safety–aligned credentialing framework.To learn more about this development effort and how you can join, please visit here Also, the C4UHC 2027 Symposium will be held at Margaritaville Resort Orlando on June 23-26, 2027, where healthcare professionals will gather to promote the adoption of the ANSI Standards for vendor credentialing. For future updates on the C4UHC 2027 Symposium and registration information, visit the C4UHC website at https://c4uhc.org/ About C4UHC: The mission of the Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing (C4UHC) is to promote the common business interests of organizations connected with the healthcare industry in order to create and advance the American National Standard (ANSI) for Supplier Credentialing in Healthcare for a streamlined healthcare credentialing process, which will protect patient safety and confidentiality, eliminate duplicative efforts and costs, and meet the needs of both healthcare providers and suppliers. https://c4uhc.org/about About ANSI/NEMA SC-1 2020: The ANSI/NEMA SC-1 2020 standard for supplier credentialing in healthcare sets the benchmark for hospital supplier credentialing, ensuring that suppliers meet rigorous national standards for safety and quality. This standard plays a crucial role in enhancing patient safety and streamlining healthcare supply chain management.To learn more about the ANSI Standard, please visit: https://c4uhc.org/ansi-standard/

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