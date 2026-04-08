Fitzgerald Auto Malls Launches Jack Fitzgerald Center for Sales and Leadership Excellence

The center focuses on developing sales and leadership talent from within

Jack believed that good people do good things. This center is an investment in our people and a way to ensure that belief is reflected in how we serve others every day.” — Rob Smith

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fitzgerald Auto Malls has launched the Jack Fitzgerald Center for Sales and Leadership Excellence (JFCOE), a comprehensive training and development platform focused on strengthening employee-owners and delivering a consistent, high-quality guest experience.The launch formalizes an initiative introduced earlier this year and reflects the company’s belief that how people are treated — guests, coworkers and partners — defines long-term success.Unlike traditional dealership training programs that emphasize sales techniques and external hiring, the center focuses on developing sales and leadership talent from within. As a 100% employee-owned company, Fitzgerald Auto Malls prioritizes building owner-associates who are accountable for delivering an experience in which every individual is treated as an honored guest before, —seen, heard, and valued—before they ever become a customer and long after the transaction is complete.“Jack believed that good people do good things,” said Rob Smith, president of Fitzgerald Auto Malls. “This center is an investment in our people and a way to ensure that belief is reflected in how we serve others every day.”The JFCOE, uses a blended development model that includes live training, online learning and instruction from external facilitators to strengthen leadership and sales capabilities. The goal is to create greater consistency in how the FitzWay — the company’s customer-first approach — is delivered across all interactions.“The FitzWay has always been about trust, transparency, and treating people the right way,” said Matt McDarby, director of training and development. “This center allows us to be more intentional in developing those behaviors, so every guest experience reflects what we stand for.”The program is aimed at team members seeking long-term careers. By investing in employee-owners, Fitzgerald Auto Malls aims to build a sustainable organization grounded in accountability, continuous improvement, and strong relationships with the communities it serves.The launch coincides with Fitzgerald Auto Malls entering its 60th year in business, underscoring its commitment to evolving its people, processes and guest experience.More information is available at www.FitzMall.com/leadership About Fitzgerald Auto MallsFitzgerald Auto Malls is a 100% employee-owned automotive dealership group serving customers across Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Founded in 1966, the company is recognized for its commitment to transparency, trust, and delivering exceptional customer experiences through its “FitzWay” approach.

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