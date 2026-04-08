IdentiSys Announces Acquisition of California-Based Security Integrators, Inc.

IdentiSys Completes Acquisition of Identification And Security Integrators, Inc., Expanding West Coast Presence and Service Capabilities

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IdentiSys, a nationwide provider of identification, security, and tracking solutions, today announced the successful acquisition of Identification And Security Integrators, Inc., a Los Angeles-based identification solutions provider owned by Stuart Meadows.

This strategic acquisition strengthens IdentiSys’ presence on the West Coast while expanding its ability to support customers with enhanced service offerings and a broader portfolio of solutions.

As part of the transition, Stuart Meadows will join IdentiSys in a sales capacity, continuing to support customers and relationships built over years of trusted service. Additionally, the experienced service personnel from Identification And Security Integrators, Inc. will be integrated into IdentiSys’ nationwide on-site service team, further enhancing service responsiveness and technical expertise across the country.

The acquisition also brings a loyal and well-established customer base to IdentiSys, ensuring those customers benefit from expanded capabilities, additional resources, and a deeper bench of solutions.

“Bringing Identification And Security Integrators, Inc. into the IdentiSys family aligns perfectly with our commitment to growth through strong partnerships and customer-first service,” said Michael Shields II, President and CEO of IdentiSys. “Stuart and his team have built a reputation for reliability and trust. We’re excited to expand on that foundation by delivering even more solutions and an elevated level of support to their customers.”

Stuart Meadows, owner of Identification And Security Integrators, Inc., shared his enthusiasm for the transition:

“Joining IdentiSys is a natural next step for our business and our customers. We’ve always focused on delivering dependable service and quality solutions. By becoming part of IdentiSys, we can now offer our customers a wider range of technologies, stronger service infrastructure, and long-term support that will help them grow.”

About IdentiSys:

IdentiSys is the nation’s largest full-service security and identification solutions provider, offering sales, service, and support for identification, security, and tracking applications. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, IdentiSys operates with a team of highly skilled professionals, providing innovative solutions to businesses, educational institutions, government agencies, and healthcare providers across North America.

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