The National Black Church Initiative, and 10,000 Black Non-Profits, Urge Corporations to Rethink Their DEI Giving Policy

Rev. Anthony Evans, President, National Black Church Initiative Logo of Walmart

The pattern of disinvestment put many community groups at a greater disadvantage when President Donald Trump’s policies curtailed funding for diversity, equity and inclusion.” — Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino faith communities, comprising 27.7 million members, along with 10,000 large and small nonprofits, and is urging all major corporations that derive over 20% of their profits from their DEI giving policies. Their policies represent a clear betrayal of their promise to increase their giving to Black non-profitsNBCI is a perfect example of a non-profit that is giving more than it takes in. During the past government shutdown, NBCI handled over 300,000 calls from families seeking assistance with food, shelter, healthcare, and utilities.James Pollard of AP in his articles Black -led nonprofits did not see the lasting funding boost promised after the 2020 racial reckoning https://apnews.com/article/black-nonprofits-study-abfe-candid-710f03382d3498606157dc23e06b6d31 The racial reckoning that followed George Floyd ‘s murder in 2020 carried hopes of new support for disproportionately underfunded, Black-led nonprofits . American companies stepped up donations to historically Black colleges and universities. Major climate funders pledged to give more toward minority groups. Large donors sought to narrow the racial wealth gap.But new research released Tuesday shows that such financial gains for many Black-led nonprofits were short-lived, if they happened at all. A subset of large, Black-led nonprofits saw only temporary funding increases between 2020 and 2022, according to the analysis by nonprofit research service Candid and Black philanthropy group ABFE. Smaller organizations saw no significant change.The pattern of disinvestment put many community groups at a greater disadvantage when President Donald Trump’s policies curtailed funding for diversity, equity and inclusion. The nonprofit sector’s struggles deepened as the administration threatened a range of social service programs, left future grants uncertain by cutting agency staff and chilled racial justice funding through anti-DEI executive orders.ABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. NBCI utilizes faith and sound health science, partnering with major organizations and officials to reduce racial disparities in various areas, as cited above. NBCI's programs are guided by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that deliver effective solutions to complex economic and social challenges.

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