Kory J. White Launches ‘Pulse’: A Free Revenue Operations Framework to Help SMBs Scale Like Enterprise Giants

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Veteran CRO Kory J. White releases the Pulse framework, a proprietary Rev-Ops ecosystem designed to help SMBs eliminate revenue leakage and scale efficiently.

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STEVENSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kory J. White, a veteran executive with a 22-year tenure at Verizon Cellular Sales, today announced the public release of Pulse, a proprietary Revenue Operations (Rev-Ops) ecosystem designed to bridge the gap between "shoestring" startup budgets and enterprise-level scaling.Having previously served as Regional President and Managing Partner where he scaled "Greenfield" territories into $200M engines, White developed Pulse to address critical "Red Box" zones—specific areas where revenue is lost due to operational misalignment. While White is currently exploring new senior leadership challenges as a Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), he is releasing the Pulse framework as a free resource to democratize the high-level efficiency usually reserved for billion-dollar enterprises."Revenue operations shouldn't be a luxury for the few," said White. "After two decades of building high-growth territories, I've seen how small and medium-sized businesses struggle to align sales, marketing, and operations. Pulse is built to give those owners a repeatable, data-driven science to fight for their market share."The Pulse Framework: Key 2026 FeaturesThe newly released ecosystem at Pulserevops.com includes several high-impact modules:The Revenue Alignment Audit: A diagnostic tool to measure the health of sales fundamentals and identify "leakage" in the sales funnel without the need for expensive software.Performance Synchronization: A methodology for aligning individual sales representative activity with core revenue-generating goals.Shoestring Budget Scaling: Practical GTM (Go-To-Market) workflows designed to mirror high-scale territory builds using existing resources.Team Sync Protocols: Simplified communication structures that ensure every department moves in a single "heartbeat" to eliminate operational friction.About Kory J. WhiteKory J. White is an executive leader and prospective Chief Revenue Officer specializing in business development and general management. A graduate of the University of Louisville, White spent over 15 years as a Regional President at Cellular Sales of Knoxville Inc., a Verizon premium retailer. He currently resides in Stevensville, Maryland, and is active in local civic participation and the digital athlete recruiting space through CoachKoryWhite.com.Media Contact:Kory J. WhiteChief Revenue Officer, Pulse Revenue Operationskoryjordanwhite@gmail.com

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