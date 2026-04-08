VirgilHR Launches SkillPath LMS to Streamline Employee Training and Compliance in One Platform

SkillPath gives HR leaders greater visibility into workforce readiness

New LMS module lets HR teams assign, track, and document employee training without leaving the VirgilHR platform.

We're giving organizations everything they need - in one place - to train their people, stay compliant, and grow with confidence.” — Gabriel Browndorf

CHANDLER, AZ, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VirgilHR today announced the launch of SkillPath , a new learning and training module that enables HR teams to assign, track, and document employee training inside the same platform they already use to manage compliance.The launch addresses a growing challenge for HR leaders: training is often managed across multiple disconnected systems, making it difficult to track completion, maintain accurate records, and ensure organizations stay audit-ready. SkillPath brings those workflows together.By embedding training directly into the VirgilHR compliance platform, organizations can now deliver learning programs , monitor progress, and maintain documentation within a single, unified system, eliminating the need for spreadsheets, manual follow-ups, and separate learning tools.The module launches with 650+ expert-authored courses from Coggno, an online training and compliance platform offering a large library of workforce development and regulatory courses. Organizations can also upload their own training materials using standard SCORM formats, allowing them to centralize both internal and third-party content in one place.Automated reminders help ensure employees stay on track without requiring manual follow-up from HR teams. A clean employee interface makes it easy to view assignments, track progress, and meet deadlines. Upon completion, the system generates downloadable certificates that support documentation, manager verification, and audit preparation.“HR teams are already stretched thin, and training is too often managed through a patchwork of spreadsheets, inbox reminders, and disconnected systems,” said Jocelyn King, CEO of VirgilHR. “SkillPath brings training into the same compliance platform our customers already trust, making it easier to assign courses, track completion, and maintain the documentation organizations need to stay ready.”Beyond simplifying delivery, SkillPath gives HR leaders greater visibility into workforce readiness. Administrators can identify gaps in required training, monitor completion rates across departments, and take action before compliance risks emerge, all while connecting training activity to broader compliance workflows within a single, unified system.The launch marks an expansion of VirgilHR’s platform from compliance guidance into compliance execution, helping HR teams not only understand what training is required, but also deliver and document it with less administrative overhead.“VirgilHR is solving a real problem for modern HR teams, and we're proud to be the content engine behind their LMS platform,” said Gabriel Browndorf, President at Coggno. “Together, we're giving organizations everything they need - in one place - to train their people, stay compliant, and grow with confidence.”SkillPath is designed to meet that need. SkillPath is now available to VirgilHR customers as part of the company’s expanding HR compliance platform.About VirgilHRVirgilHR provides HR teams with modern tools to navigate complex employment regulations, maintain workforce compliance, and streamline essential HR operations. The platform helps organizations stay organized, reduce compliance risk, and manage critical HR workflows with clarity and confidence.About CoggnoCoggno is a leading online training and compliance platform trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide. With a library of over 10,000 expert-authored courses spanning HR compliance, OSHA compliance, HIPAA compliance, Workplace Safety, and Professional Development, Coggno makes it easy for companies to train, certify, and track their workforce at scale.Media Contact:

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