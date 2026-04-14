CacheFly and Red5 Partner to Deliver Media over QUIC (MOQ) at Global Scale

CacheFly and Red5

Collaboration enables ultra-low latency streaming with flexible delivery options for next-generation real-time applications

We’re pleased to deliver one of the first end-to-end production-ready MOQ streaming solutions that operates at global scale.” — Chris Allen, co-founder and CEO of Red5

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CacheFly, a premium private content delivery network (CDN) for platforms where performance and control are a competitive advantage, and Red5, a leader in real-time streaming solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration. Together, they will deliver Media over QUIC (MOQ) at global scale. This partnership brings together Red5’s real-time streaming infrastructure with CacheFly’s high-performance CDN to power the next evolution of ultra-low latency video delivery.

Unlike one-size-fits-all solutions, the CacheFly–Red5 solution empowers customers to choose the best protocol for their needs. MOQ enables ultra-low latency delivery for real-time use cases such as live sports, betting, auctions, and interactive applications, while HLS and LL-HLS ensure broad compatibility across devices and platforms.

“MOQ is a meaningful step forward for real-time delivery. By combining Red5’s real-time streaming infrastructure with CacheFly’s global network, we’re enabling customers to deliver ultra-low latency experiences without sacrificing scale or flexibility, said Matt Levine, founder and CTO at CacheFly. “It’s about giving teams the ability to choose the right protocol for their application and deliver the best possible experience to their users.”

“We’re pleased to deliver one of the first end-to-end production-ready MOQ streaming solutions that operates at global scale,” said Chris Allen, co-founder and CEO of Red5. “In addition to supporting multiple ingest protocols such as WHIP, SRT, RTMP, and Zixi, delivering across CacheFly’s global network, and providing our MOQ-based player, it makes it easy to deploy real-time streaming without managing infrastructure, scaling, monitoring, or performance optimization. This solution gives organizations and businesses a complete, flexible, fully managed architecture they can use today without being locked into a single protocol.”

Beta Program Launch at NAB Show 2026

The companies will begin onboarding beta testers at NAB for their globally deployed MOQ delivery network. This program allows Red5 Cloud users to leverage CacheFly’s CDN for MOQ delivery, providing early access to cutting-edge streaming capabilities.

To see the first MOQ implementation live or discuss how this solution can support your business, schedule a meeting with the CacheFly and Red5 teams at NAB, we will be in CacheFly's booth, W3129. If you’d like to sign up for beta access now, please reach out to us using this link.

Shaping the Future of Real-Time Streaming

NAB Show 2026 marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of streaming technology. From MoQ-enabled delivery to AI-powered workflows and flexible deployment models, CacheFly and Red5 are helping redefine how real-time video is delivered at scale.

About CacheFly

Founded in 2002, CacheFly is the premium private content delivery network (CDN) for platforms where performance and control are a competitive advantage. Our market-leading solutions power CDN and multi-CDN buyers focused on fast, reliable and efficient delivery, VoD platforms with deep content libraries, and companies who depend on high quality delivery to drive revenue. Global media and entertainment, gaming, and ad tech companies trust CacheFly to deliver a reliable CDN coupled with expert services. Learn more at cachefly.com or follow CacheFly on LinkedIn.

About Red5

From its open-source roots in 2005 to its current comprehensive streaming ecosystem, Red5 delivers enterprise-grade interactive streaming at global scale achieving sub-250 millisecond latency across millions of concurrent users. With proven live streaming infrastructure serving industries including sports, traffic monitoring, surveillance, live entertainment, auctions, retail, bettings, gambling, and gaming. Red5 enables workstreams that drive true audience engagement and interaction. The Red5 platform includes the open-source Red5 server, Red5 Pro server software, Red5 Cloud fully managed PaaS, and TrueTime Solutions™. Red5 is committed to providing the software and tools that transform how people connect and interact when milliseconds matter most. Learn more at red5.net.

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