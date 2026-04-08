Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami’s 2026 Dream BIG Gala To Drive Life-Changing Mentorship Across Miami-Dade
Annual Fundraiser launches its “We all have a Little in common” campaign celebrating shared human connection
The Dream BIG Gala is central to supporting the BBBS Miami’s mission of providing high-impact mentorship and educational opportunities for Miami-Dade families. Proceeds from the event support a range of programs, including one-to-one community-based mentoring, school-based initiatives, and career-focused experiences that promote academic achievement, confidence, and long-term success.
The evening will feature high energy sets by former Miami Heat DJ Irie, delivering the vibrant soundtrack of Miami's cultural uniqueness through music.
This year’s Dream BIG Gala also marks a milestone BBBS partnership with POSSIBLE Miami 2026 with the launch of BIG Possibilities, a new youth development program debuting at POSSIBLE. Participating Littles will engage in a thoughtfully curated experience designed to introduce them to the fundamentals of marketing, storytelling, and leadership. The program emphasizes hands-on learning and real-world exposure, offering youth the opportunity to observe, create, and connect in an environment typically reserved for senior industry professionals.
“The Dream BIG Gala is more than just a celebration; it is a vital catalyst for the future of our youth,” said Gale Nelson, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami. “This year’s gala also marks the launch of our ‘We all have a Little in common’ campaign, a powerful reminder that meaningful mentorship begins with a simple shared connection. Every mentorship relationship we spark through the Dream BIG Gala provides a child with the support and guidance they need to reach their full potential and dream bigger than ever before. We are honored to see our community unite once again to invest in the next generation of leaders.”
Event Information:
Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026
Time: 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Location: JW Marriott Marquis, 255 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33131
Participation: For information regarding tables and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Derek Wallace at dwallace@bbbsmiami.org or visit bbbsmiami.org/dreambiggala
Proceeds from the event support BBBS Miami’s full range of mentoring programs at no charge to families — from one-to-one community matches to school-based partnerships, the Bigs in Blue initiative, and career-readiness programs with a focus on STEAM, the arts, and workforce development. Together, these programs serve youth across Miami-Dade, helping them build confidence, make stronger decisions, and envision futures they hadn’t yet imagined.
The Dream BIG Gala is proudly presented by CNW Courier Network and supported by Power Financial Credit Union, Wynwood Walls Foundation, The Five Millers Family Foundation, Inc., QTS Data Centers, Ryder Systems, City National Bank, Carnival Corporation, Bilzin Sumberg, Bacardi and Coca-Cola Beverages Florida.
About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami (BBBS):
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami is the premier youth-mentoring organization in South Florida, serving the community since 1958. Its mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. For more information, visit www.bbbsmiami.org.
Additional images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1UwVdgad2K2qUKQtRZiuMcJXcr3EtVVrh?usp=sharing
Suzan McDowell
Circle of One Marketing
+1 305-490-9145
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Dream Big Gala 2025 Recap
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.