Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami’s 2026 Dream BIG Gala To Drive Life-Changing Mentorship Across Miami-Dade

Gale Nelson, President & CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Miami Heat DJ IRIE Big Brothers Big Sisters

Annual Fundraiser launches its “We all have a Little in common” campaign celebrating shared human connection

The Dream BIG Gala is not just a celebration. We will also launch the "We all have a Little in common" campaign, a powerful reminder that meaningful mentorship begins with a simple shared connection” — Gale Nelson, President & CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami ( BBBS Miami ) is proud to announce its premier annual fundraising event, the Dream BIG Gala presented by CNW Courier Network, will take place on Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM at the JW Marriott Marquis in Downtown Miami. This signature evening serves as a powerful gathering of community leaders, philanthropists, and advocates dedicated to transforming the lives of South Florida’s youth through mentorship.The Dream BIG Gala is central to supporting the BBBS Miami’s mission of providing high-impact mentorship and educational opportunities for Miami-Dade families. Proceeds from the event support a range of programs, including one-to-one community-based mentoring, school-based initiatives, and career-focused experiences that promote academic achievement, confidence, and long-term success.The evening will feature high energy sets by former Miami Heat DJ Irie, delivering the vibrant soundtrack of Miami's cultural uniqueness through music.This year’s Dream BIG Gala also marks a milestone BBBS partnership with POSSIBLE Miami 2026 with the launch of BIG Possibilities, a new youth development program debuting at POSSIBLE. Participating Littles will engage in a thoughtfully curated experience designed to introduce them to the fundamentals of marketing, storytelling, and leadership. The program emphasizes hands-on learning and real-world exposure, offering youth the opportunity to observe, create, and connect in an environment typically reserved for senior industry professionals.“The Dream BIG Gala is more than just a celebration; it is a vital catalyst for the future of our youth,” said Gale Nelson, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami. “This year’s gala also marks the launch of our ‘We all have a Little in common’ campaign, a powerful reminder that meaningful mentorship begins with a simple shared connection. Every mentorship relationship we spark through the Dream BIG Gala provides a child with the support and guidance they need to reach their full potential and dream bigger than ever before. We are honored to see our community unite once again to invest in the next generation of leaders.”Event Information:Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026Time: 6:00 PM – 11:00 PMLocation: JW Marriott Marquis, 255 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33131Participation: For information regarding tables and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Derek Wallace at dwallace@bbbsmiami.org or visit bbbsmiami.org/dreambiggalaProceeds from the event support BBBS Miami’s full range of mentoring programs at no charge to families — from one-to-one community matches to school-based partnerships, the Bigs in Blue initiative, and career-readiness programs with a focus on STEAM, the arts, and workforce development. Together, these programs serve youth across Miami-Dade, helping them build confidence, make stronger decisions, and envision futures they hadn’t yet imagined.The Dream BIG Gala is proudly presented by CNW Courier Network and supported by Power Financial Credit Union, Wynwood Walls Foundation, The Five Millers Family Foundation, Inc., QTS Data Centers, Ryder Systems, City National Bank, Carnival Corporation, Bilzin Sumberg, Bacardi and Coca-Cola Beverages Florida.About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami (BBBS):Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami is the premier youth-mentoring organization in South Florida, serving the community since 1958. Its mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. For more information, visit www.bbbsmiami.org Additional images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1UwVdgad2K2qUKQtRZiuMcJXcr3EtVVrh?usp=sharing

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