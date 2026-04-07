The Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) Advisory Council of the State Library will meet on Friday, April 10, 2026

The Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) Advisory Council of the State Library will meet virtually 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2026. This is a public meeting; those who would like to attend should contact Tamara Ottum at tamara.ottum@slo.oregon.gov. See the agenda below.

Questions or concerns can be addressed to Buzzy Nielsen, Program Manager at 971-375-3486 or buzzy.nielsen@slo.oregon.gov. Sign language interpretation will be provided for the public if requested 48 hours before the meeting; notice 72 hours before the meeting is preferred. Handouts of meeting materials may also be requested in an alternate format 72 hours before the meeting. Requests may be made to Tamara Ottum at tamara.ottum@slo.oregon.gov.

LSTA Advisory Council

April 10, 2026

Online

Agenda

10:00 a.m. Welcome and Review Agenda

10:05 a.m. Updates from the State Librarian

10:25 a.m. Public Comment*

10:30 a.m. General Business: Approve minutes from previous meeting and review previous action items.

10:45 a.m. Budget Report

11:15 a.m. Member Reports

11:45 a.m. Five-Year Report Evaluation

11:55 a.m. Wrap Up and Action Item Review

12:00 p.m. Adjourn

*Any person may address the Council on any topic for up to 3 minutes. The Council does not generally engage in dialog with those making comments but may refer any question or issue raised to the State Librarian.

NOTE: The times of all agenda items are approximate and subject to change.