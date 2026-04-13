Wrango Expands Senior Leadership Team to Power the Next Era of Outcomes-Driven Healthcare Advertising

Wrango

CTO, VP of business development, and director of people & operations to accelerate growth and scale Wrango’s platform-agnostic activation infrastructure.

These leaders bring the experience and scale we need to help more brands and agencies move from proxy metrics to true claims-level attribution” — Josh Alvernia, CEO of Wrango

TORONTO, ONTARIO , CANADA, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wrango , the healthcare advertising intelligence platform built to connect media investment directly to real patient outcomes, today announced the appointment of three senior leaders: a new Vice President of Business Development, a Chief Technology Officer, and a Director of People and Operations.The additions come at a pivotal time for the healthcare and pharmaceutical advertising industry, as brands face mounting pressure to prove performance beyond clicks, impressions, and site visits. Wrango enables advertisers to tie media exposure back to verified claims events and script lift, delivering closed-loop measurement that reaches all the way to the point of care.“Our mission has always been clear,” said Josh Alvernia, CEO of Wrango. “Healthcare advertising must be accountable to real outcomes. These leaders bring the experience and scale we need to help more brands and agencies move from proxy metrics to true claims-level attribution.”Chief Technology OfficerPeter Maor joins Wrango as Chief Technology Officer, bringing a background in HealthTech and deep expertise in building secure, scalable data platforms. He will lead engineering and product development, with a focus on advancing Wrango’s identity resolution, privacy-safe data infrastructure, and claims attribution capabilities.Wrango’s differentiated approach connects media exposure across channels to verified healthcare claims events, providing insight into new patient starts, adherence, and script lift. Under Peter Maor’s leadership, the company will continue strengthening its data integrations, platform scalability, and measurement precision.“Healthcare data is complex, regulated, and fragmented,” said Peter Maor. “Wrango has built an innovative framework for bridging media exposure to real-world health outcomes in a privacy-forward way. Our focus now is scaling that infrastructure to support more brands, more channels, and more measurable impact. We’ll do this while making those insights accessible through a best-in-class user interface and an API that allows partners to build directly on our platform capabilities.”Vice President of Business DevelopmentCarlos Naranjo joins as Vice President of Business Development, where he will lead strategic partnerships across pharmaceutical brands, healthcare agencies, and media platforms.Naranjo brings extensive experience building net-new revenue engines in complex ecosystems. At Wrango, he will focus on expanding platform-agnostic integrations, deepening agency relationships, and accelerating adoption of claims-based performance measurement across pharma portfolios.“Healthcare marketers want to know what’s actually working,” said Naranjo. “Wrango provides something the industry has lacked for years, the ability to connect media to real patient behavior at the claims level. I’m excited to help scale that capability across brands and agency partners.”Director of People and OperationsIlia Maor joins as Director of People and Operations. With a background in enterprise technology, operations, human resources, and professional services, he will oversee talent strategy, internal operations, and organizational development as the company scales.As demand for accountable healthcare advertising grows, Wrango is expanding its team to support increasing agency and brand partnerships. Ilia Maor will help ensure operational excellence while reinforcing the company’s performance-driven culture.“Sustaining innovation at the intersection of media, data, insights, and healthcare requires a deliberate focus on organizational capability,” said Ilia Maor. “That means bringing together the right talent, operating structures, and processes to scale effectively. I’m excited to help build the foundation that will support the company’s next phase of growth.”Scaling Outcomes-Based Healthcare AdvertisingFor too long, healthcare marketers have had to rely on upper-funnel proxies to justify media investment. Wrango enables brands and agencies to measure performance where it matters most, at the claims event level, tying campaigns directly to verified patient outcomes while maintaining strict compliance and privacy safeguards.“These hires position Wrango for its next chapter,” said Josh Alvernia. “We are investing in leadership that understands how to scale responsibly in healthcare, how to build secure data systems, and how to drive commercial growth in a highly regulated industry. The future of pharma advertising is outcomes-driven, and we are building the infrastructure to support it.”About WrangoWrango is a healthcare marketing platform built to drive measurable outcomes. Powered by real-world claims and electronic health record data, Wrango enables pharmaceutical brands, agencies, and platforms to identify verified healthcare practitioners, activate them across any ad platform, and measure media impact against clinical behavior.Wrango replaces slow, opaque healthcare marketing workflows with fast, self-serve tools. Its platform-agnostic architecture integrates directly into existing stacks, unlocking audience creation, activation, and closed-loop measurement without minimum spend requirements.By making advanced audience intelligence and outcomes-based measurement accessible to teams of any size, Wrango helps healthcare marketers move faster, spend smarter, and prove real-world impact without compromising privacy or scale.

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