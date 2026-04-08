MediaMint Strengthens Board with Appointment of Aarthi Ramamurthy

MediaMint

Two-time YC-backed founder and Schema Ventures founder to advise on MediaMint’s Services-as-a-Software delivery model and Agentic Growth Services strategy

Aarthi brings a rare combination of technical depth, founder empathy, and a clear point of view on how lasting companies are built,” — Rajeev Butani, CEO and Chairman of MediaMint

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediaMint , an Agentic Growth Services company, today announced the appointment of Aarthi Ramamurthy as an Independent Board Member. In this role, Aarthi will advise MediaMint’s leadership team as the company continues to scale its Agentic Growth Services, specifically with its offerings in Data, AI and Engineering.Aarthi is a two-time Y Combinator–backed founder, product executive, and investor. She previously worked in engineering roles at Microsoft, Netflix, and Meta, and since 2020 has co-hosted The Aarthi and Sriram Show, a widely followed podcast that covers the future of tech. She is also the founder and Solo General Partner of Schema Ventures, a VC firm launched with a $20 million first fund focused on early-stage investments in developer tools and backend infrastructure software. Aarthi is a Board Member at VWO and an expert voice on the evolution and impact of Voice AI.MediaMint redefines growth services across Media, Marketing, Sales, and Data Analytics through its Services-as-a-Software model, powered by Mia - MediaMint Intelligent Assistant ecosystem. As MediaMint scales its blend of Agentic AI with human expertise, Aarthi provides a unique strategic lens - one forged by building massive developer platforms and investing in the foundational technologies that power next-generation engineering.“Aarthi brings a rare combination of technical depth, founder empathy, and a clear point of view on how lasting companies are built,” said Rajeev Butani, CEO and Chairman of MediaMint. “Her experience across big tech, startups, and early-stage investing aligns closely with MediaMint’s focus on productizing execution and embedding AI into growth operations workflows.”“MediaMint empowers companies to scale their agentic operations by turning complex AI and data foundations into measurable, repeatable outcomes.” said Aarthi Ramamurthy. “That operator-led mindset strongly resonates with how I think about technology, operations, and long-term value creation, and I’m excited to support the team as they continue to scale.”About MediaMintMediaMint is a global provider of Agentic Growth Services, empowering leading organizations in media, entertainment, retail, and technology sectors to scale front-office operations across Media, Marketing, Sales, and Data. MediaMint also delivers advanced AI and Data engineering capabilities that drive operational excellence. Through Mia, its proprietary Services-as-a-Software model, MediaMint embeds human and agentic AI assistants to productize services into scalable solutions that deliver measurable, repeatable outcomes. Founded in 2010, MediaMint operates through hubs in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Poland, and India, serving publishers, platforms, brands, and agencies as an operating partner for growth. For more information, visit https://www.mediamint.com/

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