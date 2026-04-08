Natural Armor Launches New Website and Expands Line of Glyphosate-Free Lawn & Garden Solutions Just in Time for Spring

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural Armor, a leading provider of plant-based lawn and garden solutions, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, natural-armor.com, alongside a renewed focus on its line of glyphosate-free weed and pest control products—just in time for the spring gardening season.

The updated website offers a streamlined, user-friendly experience designed to help homeowners, gardeners, and outdoor enthusiasts easily find effective, natural alternatives to traditional chemical-based lawn care products. With improved navigation, enhanced product education, and a modern design, customers can now explore solutions tailored to their specific lawn and garden needs more efficiently than ever before.

“At Natural Armor, our mission has always been to provide powerful, plant-based solutions that people can feel confident using around their homes, families, and pets,” said a spokesperson for the company. “With the launch of our new website, we’re making it easier than ever to access safer alternatives—especially as consumers become more aware of what they’re putting on their lawns and around their living spaces.”

As part of this spring launch, Natural Armor is highlighting its best-selling weed control products formulated without glyphosate. These ready-to-use solutions are designed to deliver fast, visible results while avoiding harsh synthetic chemicals commonly found in conventional herbicides. Ideal for use on driveways, sidewalks, patios, and garden beds, Natural Armor’s weed killers offer an effective solution for homeowners seeking a more natural approach to lawn maintenance.

In addition to weed control, Natural Armor continues to expand its portfolio of pest management products designed to support a healthier outdoor environment. From plant-based insect repellents to multi-purpose lawn and garden treatments, the brand’s offerings are crafted to help customers protect their outdoor spaces without compromising on safety or performance.

The spring season marks a peak time for lawn care and gardening activity, and Natural Armor is positioning itself as a go-to resource for consumers looking to transition away from traditional chemical solutions. The new website features detailed product guides, usage tips, and educational content to help users achieve optimal results while embracing more environmentally conscious practices.

“Our customers are looking for products that work—but also align with their values,” the spokesperson added. “We’ve built Natural Armor around that exact need: performance without compromise.”

The redesigned platform also supports mobile optimization, faster load times, and a simplified checkout process, ensuring a seamless shopping experience across all devices. Customers can browse the full product catalog, learn about ingredients, and discover practical lawn care tips all in one place.

Natural Armor products are available online through the newly launched website as well as major e-commerce marketplaces. As demand for natural lawn and garden solutions continues to grow, the brand remains committed to innovation, transparency, and delivering results customers can trust.

For more information or to explore the new website, visit www.natural-armor.com.



About Natural Armor

Natural Armor is a lawn and garden brand focused on delivering effective, plant-based alternatives to traditional chemical products. Known for its glyphosate-free weed killers and natural pest control solutions, Natural Armor is dedicated to helping homeowners maintain their outdoor spaces with confidence, safety, and performance in mind.

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