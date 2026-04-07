SCDC Launches Nationwide Regional Growth Manager Hiring Initiative

Apply today for the Regional Growth Manager Position Nationwide with SCDC Now Hiring Regional Growth Managers Nationwide with uncapped 100% commission SCDC RGMs INVITE, REGISTER, ATTEND, EARN 6-7 FIGURE POTENTIAL 100% COMMISSION

Houston-Based Multifamily Real Estate Developer Recruiting RGMs Across All 50 States

“At SCDC, we believe the most powerful growth engine in real estate isn’t capital, it’s people. Our RGMs are the bridge between our revolutionary model and the families whose lives it will transform.” — Odell Abdur-Raheem, Founder, Chairman & Chief Visionary Officer

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC), a Houston-based multifamily real estate development company, today announced a major nationwide hiring initiative to recruit Regional Growth Managers (RGMs) across all 50 states. The company is actively interviewing candidates as part of its expansion strategy to build luxury and affordable multifamily communities across the United States.“At SCDC, we believe the most powerful growth engine in real estate isn’t technology or capital, it’s people. Our Regional Growth Managers are the bridge between our revolutionary model and the individuals and families whose lives it will transform. This nationwide hiring initiative reflects our confidence in our mission, our model, and the hundreds of communities we are preparing to build across America. We are looking for natural connectors who want to be part of something historic.”— Odell Abdur-Raheem, Founder, Chairman & Chief Visionary Officer, S.H.A.R.E. Community Development CorpThe Regional Growth Manager is a W-2 employee position — not a 1099 independent contractor arrangement. RGMs work fully remote and earn uncapped, 100% commission-based compensation paid every Friday. Top-performing RGMs are eligible for a $156,000 salaried growth track. The role requires no prior sales experience, no college degree, and involves no cold calling.Regional Growth Managers will invite people from their personal and professional networks, or outreach, to attend a presentation about the SCDC Founding Investor-Purchaser program. The “Architecture of Legacy” Briefing is lead by the Founder who presents the company’s multifamily real estate acquisition and ownership model designed to democratize wealth for every Americans. RGMs don’t sell, pitch or “close” the deals themselves, but instead sell the potential clients on why they should attend the opportunity presentation to learn more about it, and earn a bonus commission when attendees become Investor-Purchasers.SCDC has completed over 950 presale reservation of interest agreements for our Founding Investor-Purchaser Legacy Builders, representing more than $200 billion in pipeline revenue for the first 5 years of construction. The company has development plans to deliver luxury beyond Class-A master planned multifamily subdivision communities featuring their Affordable Penthouse Fortress apartment buildings nationwide. SCDC’s architectural, engineering, and site design plans have undergone a rigorous independent 3rd party audit achieving precertification standards of NGBS Emerald, LEED Platinum, Net-Zero 100% solar capacity potential, and NGBS 4 star land development, among many others.Candidates can schedule a one-on-one interview via Microsoft Teams at scdctexas.com/schedule . Interviews are conducted daily, Monday through Friday at 11:00 AM CST, with a professional setting and camera-on requirement. To view all available positions, visit scdctexas.com/regional-growth-manager-nationwide . Additional company information and the investor briefing marketing deck are available at scdctexas.com /briefing-marketing-deck.SCDC Founder Odell Abdur-Raheem brings more than 40 years of experience in real estate development, investment, and community building. Under his leadership, SCDC has developed a vertically integrated model that combines institutional-grade construction with direct fee-simple ownership for individual investors. The “Architecture of Legacy” briefing, which Mr. Abdur-Raheem leads personally twice weekly via Microsoft Teams, has become the company’s primary vehicle for growth and Investor-Purchaser access to the opportunity.“The Architecture of Legacy” executive briefings are held every Wednesday at 7:30 PM CT and every Saturday at 2:00 PM CT via Microsoft Teams. Anyone is welcome to register and attend the presentation by visiting scdctexas.com to register. The briefings are open to invited guests of Regional Growth Managers and provide a comprehensive overview of SCDC’s development model, investment structure, and community vision.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development CorpS.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury apartment buildings within our master-planned multifamily subdivisions. Combining 8,000 PSI Reinforced Precast Insulate Concrete Panel construction, Resort-Style Blue Water Lagoon amenities, and Operational Net Zero Energy Potential, SCDC bridges the gap between resort-style living, affordability, and social impact. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers, luxury living experiences at affordable middle-class-income rental rates to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its transformative Quadruple-Win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes. S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered at 440 Louisiana Street, Suite 900, Houston, TX 77002. For more information, visit www.sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security or investment product. S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is a real estate development company, not a securities firm or investment advisor. All investment decisions should be made after thorough due diligence.

Regional Growth Manager — S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) | Now Hiring Nationwide

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