Pathroot Health Challenges Addiction Treatment Programs to Put Families at the Center of Care

Pathroot Health empowers providers, employers, and payers to deliver value-based care by supporting patients and their families post-treatment with technology-driven engagement and monitoring solutions.

Pathroot Health urges addiction treatment to involve families from day one, improving outcomes, reducing AMA discharges, and strengthening provider performance.

Addiction impacts the whole family, yet treatment focuses on individuals. Better outcomes require engaging families as active, supported participants, not bystanders in recovery.” — Carolyn Bradfield, CEO of Pathroot Health

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As national leaders gather this week at the Rx and Illicit Drug Summit, Pathroot Health is calling for a fundamental change in how addiction treatment is delivered: treatment programs must stop treating recovery as an individual journey and start adopting care models that formally engage the family from day one. For providers, this shift can help reduce discharge against medical or clinical advice (AMA/ACA), improve outcomes, strengthen financials for treatment providers, and create meaningful market differentiation.For decades, families have been expected to support both the treatment process and long-term recovery, often with limited guidance, little structure, and no clear understanding of what to expect or how to contribute constructively. In many treatment settings, families are relied on in critical moments but are not formally equipped to play any role effectively. Pathroot Health believes that must change.“Addiction affects the entire family, but treatment is largely designed around the individual,” said Carolyn Bradfield, CEO of Pathroot Health. “If we want better retention, stronger recovery support, and better long-term outcomes, we have to stop treating families as bystanders and start equipping them to play a defined, supportive role in the process.”Pathroot Health is urging the field to adopt a more intentional model, one that:• Engages families from day one, not just at discharge• Sets clear expectations for treatment, recovery, and family roles• Gives families a voice in discharge and continuum-of-care planning• Enables earlier intervention when risk or disengagement surfacesWhen families are informed, aligned, and supported, they can reinforce treatment, identify risk sooner, and improve continuity from treatment to post-discharge recovery. For treatment programs, that can translate into fewer early exits, better retention, stronger outcomes, more stable revenue, and less pressure to replace lost admissions.“Too often, families are left reacting instead of participating in a meaningful way,” Bradfield added. “Few treatment programs are staffed for in-depth family support, and it is rarely reimbursable. Programs that engage families more effectively using technology tools can improve care while strengthening performance.”Pathroot Health’s digital health platform helps treatment programs engage families in an organized and consistent way through structured education, communication, guided support, and AI-enabled insights that help identify risk sooner and support earlier intervention.About Pathroot HealthPathroot Health delivers a digital health, family engagement and navigation platform for addiction treatment and recovery support. The platform helps treatment programs equip families with education, guidance, and structured support while giving providers greater visibility into family engagement throughout the treatment and recovery journey. By strengthening family alignment, Pathroot helps programs improve retention, support better outcomes, reduce the disruption of early exits, and differentiate their care model in the marketplace. Learn more at https://pathroothealth.com

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