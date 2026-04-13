Happier At Home Expands to Fort Lauderdale with New In-Home Care Franchise

Happier At Home Senior Care at Home in Ft Lauderdale Joshua Musgrave from Happier At Home Fort Lauderdale

Happier At Home, a leading provider of in-home senior care, proudly announces the official opening of its fully licensed franchise in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Our goal is to provide families with peace of mind by delivering dependable, personalized care that allows their loved ones to remain safe, comfortable, and engaged at home.” — Denny Devlin

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Happier At Home , a leading provider of in-home senior care, proudly announces the official opening of its fully licensed franchise in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This expansion brings high-quality, personalized in-home care services tailored to each client’s needs across Broward County who are seeking trusted support for aging loved ones.The Fort Lauderdale home care agency is now open for business and ready to serve seniors and adults who wish to maintain independence while receiving compassionate care in the comfort of their own homes.The new franchise offers a full range of services, including assistance with daily living activities, companionship, medication reminders, light housekeeping, transportation, and specialized support for individuals with mobility challenges or memory conditions.“We are excited to bring Happier At Home’s proven care model to Fort Lauderdale,” said the local franchise owner Denny Devlin. “Our goal is to provide families with peace of mind by delivering dependable, personalized care that allows their loved ones to remain safe, comfortable, and engaged at home.”Happier At Home is recognized for its commitment to dignity, respect, and continuity of care. Clients benefit from consistent caregiver relationships and flexible scheduling options ranging from short visits to 24-hour support. This approach helps build trust while ensuring each individual receives care tailored to their unique needs and preferences.In addition to hands-on caregiving, the Fort Lauderdale team also offers geriatric care advocacy services, helping families navigate care decisions, coordinate services, and plan for long-term wellbeing. This added layer of guidance is especially valuable for families facing complex health or aging-related challenges.As the demand for in-home care continues to grow, the opening of this new franchise reflects Happier At Home’s ongoing mission to provide accessible, community-based solutions that prioritize independence and quality of life. Each location is locally owned and operated, ensuring care is delivered with a strong understanding of the community it serves.The Fort Lauderdale franchise invites families, healthcare professionals, and community partners to learn more about its services and how it can support seniors in living safer, more fulfilling lives at home.About Happier At HomeHappier At Home is a national home care franchise dedicated to improving lives through compassionate, one-on-one in-home care. With services that include personal care, companion care, medication support, and care advocacy, the company empowers clients to remain independent and “happier at home.”

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