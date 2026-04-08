Deep Hash Mining Announces Strategic Partnership with WhatsMiner to Accelerate Scalable Bitcoin Mining Growth

We are honored to partner with WhatsMiner, a global leader in mining hardware.” — Kevin Hertz

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Hash Mining, a leading operator of digital asset mining infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with WhatsMiner, a premier manufacturer of high-performance Bitcoin mining hardware. This collaboration which is already underway will significantly enhance Deep Hash Mining’s ability to scale operations efficiently while maintaining a disciplined capital approach.

Under the partnership, WhatsMiner will supply its latest generation of mining servers through a revenue-sharing structure, eliminating the need for upfront capital expenditures. The deployment includes top-of-the-line machines delivering approximately 15.5 J/T efficiency, positioning Deep Hash Mining to operate at the forefront of energy-efficient mining performance.

This model enables Deep Hash Mining to accelerate growth by aligning incentives across both organizations—leveraging WhatsMiner’s manufacturing expertise while Deep Hash Mining continues to focus on infrastructure development, operational excellence, and power optimization.

“This is a highly strategic relationship for us,” said Kevin Hertz, Co-Founder of Deep Hash Mining. “We are honored to partner with WhatsMiner, a global leader in mining hardware. Their technology and manufacturing capabilities, combined with our strength in infrastructure and operations, create a powerful platform for scalable and capital-efficient growth.” By removing upfront hardware costs and replacing them with a performance-based revenue share, Deep Hash Mining is able to deploy capacity more rapidly while preserving capital for expansion and operational improvements.

“This collaboration allows each party to focus on its core strengths,” added Kevin Hertz “WhatsMiner delivers best-in-class hardware directly from the manufacturer, while we execute on site development, fleet management, and energy strategy. The result is a more efficient and resilient mining operation.”

Deep Hash Mining expects this partnership to support continued expansion across its existing and future sites, further strengthening its position as a scalable and cost-efficient mining operator.

About Deep Hash Mining

Deep Hash Mining is a digital mining operator focused on building and operating efficient, large-scale Bitcoin mining facilities. The company emphasizes disciplined capital deployment, low-cost energy sourcing, and operational excellence.

About WhatsMiner

WhatsMiner （www.whatsminer.com）is a leading brand of mining hardware and chip design developed by MicroBT. As one of the most efficient and cost-effective mining brands on the market, WhatsMiner is widely used in retail and institutional mining by customers around the world.

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