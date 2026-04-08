Digitize Designs & Artec 3D Host Artec Jet LiDAR Scanner Demo in Greenville SC

The Artec Jet mobile LiDAR scanner mounted for drone deployment — demonstrated live at Lefty's Tavern, Greenville, SC on May 7th, 2026

Digitize Designs and Artec 3D invite professionals to a live hands-on demonstration of the Artec Jet SLAM-based mobile LiDAR scanner on May 7th in Greenville.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digitize Designs, a leading provider of professional 3D scanning and metrology solutions, today announced an exclusive live demonstration event in partnership with Artec 3D — bringing the newly launched Artec Jet mobile LiDAR scanner to Greenville, South Carolina for the first time. The event takes place on May 7th, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM EST at Lefty's, Greenville, SC — a rare opportunity for regional professionals to experience one of the most capable mobile mapping systems ever built, firsthand.

The Artec Jet is Artec 3D's most versatile mobile mapping system to date — a high-precision, SLAM-based LiDAR scanner engineered for survey-grade accuracy across any environment, at any scale. From underground mines and road tunnels to open-air construction sites and large industrial facilities, it delivers reliable point cloud data without relying on GPS or any external reference infrastructure. This is not an incremental improvement. It is a fundamental shift in what a single mobile device can do — and Greenville is one of the first cities in the region to see it live.

"The Artec Jet sets a new benchmark for what professionals can expect from a mobile LiDAR scanner," said Bo Helmrich, Director of Customer Success at Digitize Designs. "It eliminates the infrastructure dependency that has historically held back mobile mapping in GPS-denied environments — across seven distinct deployment modes in a single, compact device. Bringing this to Greenville is something we are genuinely excited about. This is technology that changes how entire industries operate — and we want our community to be among the first to experience it."

ABOUT THE ARTEC JET

The Artec Jet is a high-precision, SLAM-based LiDAR system designed for survey-grade data capture across environments of any scale or complexity. Key specifications include:

— LiDAR sensing range of 0.5 m to 300 m — Mapping accuracy of ±10 mm indoors and underground — SLAM-based positioning with ±0.03% drift — no GPS required — Seven deployment modes: handheld, backpack, drone/UAV, vehicle mount, ground robot, telescopic pole, and cage — AI-powered autonomous drone operation with omnidirectional collision avoidance, detecting obstacles as small as 2 mm wire at ranges of 1.2 to 40 m — Data capture speed of up to 1,920,000 points per second — 360° × 290° field of view — Point cloud output in .las, .laz, .ply, and .e57 formats — IP65 rated | 1.57 kg

The Artec Jet is part of the Artec 3D scanning ecosystem, working alongside the Artec Ray II and Artec Leo to deliver a complete digitization pipeline — from entire sites down to individual component geometry — within a single integrated software environment.



ABOUT THE EVENT

This is not a product presentation. It is a live, hands-on demonstration led by certified engineers from Digitize Designs and Artec 3D — covering the Artec Jet's full deployment modes, GPS-denied mapping capabilities, autonomous drone LiDAR mapping, and real-time point cloud verification. Attendees will handle the device, ask questions, and speak directly with product specialists about their specific applications.

The event is open to professionals across surveying, construction, mining, infrastructure inspection, defense, and industrial manufacturing. Attendance is limited and places will fill quickly.

Event Details: Date: May 7th, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM EST

Location: Lefty's, Greenville, South Carolina

Registration

ABOUT DIGITIZE DESIGNS

Digitize Designs is a professional 3D scanning and metrology solutions provider serving clients across surveying, construction, manufacturing, infrastructure, aerospace, automotive and defense. As a certified Artec 3D partner, Digitize Designs supplies, supports, and trains professionals on the full range of Artec 3D hardware and software — delivering precision technology and exact solutions to every project. Visit digitizedesigns.com or contact info@digitizedesigns.com.

ABOUT ARTEC 3D

Artec 3D is a global leader in professional 3D scanning technology, headquartered in Luxembourg, serving professionals across engineering, manufacturing, healthcare, heritage preservation, infrastructure, and more worldwide.

Artec Jet — Mobile LiDAR Scanner for GPS-Denied Environments by Artec 3D | Digitize Designs

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