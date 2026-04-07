John Casablancas International Talent Take Over New York Fashion Week for Fall/Winter 2026–27

A new wave of talent rises as JC models take the runway, turning preparation into opportunity at New York Fashion Week.

From rising stars to seasoned performers, JC Talent made a powerful statement on one of fashion’s most iconic stages.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Casablancas International (JC), a global leader in talent development for over 40 years, proudly celebrates a remarkable milestone as its talent graced the runways of New York Fashion Week (NYFW) for the Fall/Winter 2026–27 season. From emerging faces to rising stars, JC Talent made a powerful impression across one of the fashion industry’s most prestigious stages.This season, a standout group of JC Talent brought energy, confidence, and individuality to the runway, showcasing the results of dedication, training, and passion. The following talent proudly represented John Casablancas International at NYFW:Olivia Jane, Deziah Thurton, Brett Williams, John Mann, Nicole Fernandez, Ari Avon, Tracy Fleming, Luis Mojica, Carsyn Colon, Emma Velazquez, Day'Sha Jae, Niah Lenah, Rosy Omiss, Mar'Nae Sha'Nay, Ava Rivello, Angelina Gunn, Maggie Skinner, Anna Jensen, Anna Haggerty, Rajesh Karnam, Ricky Tran, Kais Deulofeu, and Day’sha Ramsey.Each individual brought their own unique presence to the runway, contributing to a collective moment that reflects the evolving face of fashion—diverse, dynamic, and driven.Rising Star Spotlight: Day’sha RamseyAmong the standout names this season is Day’sha Ramsey, whose career continues to expand across multiple creative industries. Recently featured in Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam, Day’sha has worked with globally recognized brands including Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Jovani, further solidifying her presence in high fashion.Her journey reflects both versatility and determination. From appearing in streaming content across platforms like Prime Video, Tubi, Instagram, and Facebook to developing her vocal talents and acting in projects such as Divided Loyalty, Day’sha embodies the modern multi-hyphenate talent.Her accomplishments also include winning Top Model at the National American Miss Pageant, walking in CFDA’s Runway 360, and being featured in Lookbook Paris. With editorial placements in Photohouse Magazine (cover), The Source, and Selin Magazine, as well as campaigns for brands like Bloomingdale’s, Jus10H, Onewithswim, and DaniSimoneCouture, Day’sha Ramsey continues to prove that her runway presence is just one part of a much larger story.Rising Star Spotlight: Deziah ThurtonDeziah Thurton made a striking impact this NYFW season, building on an already impressive foundation. With approximately 20 fashion shows and multiple photoshoots to her credit, Deziah’s momentum in the fashion industry is undeniable.At just 16 years old, Deziah is already achieving milestones that many only dream of—and her journey with John Casablancas International began at just 12 years old, a testament to her dedication, growth, and early commitment to her craft.Her experience includes walking for Naomi Campbell, a milestone that speaks volumes about her talent and presence. Deziah has also been featured on Vogue Runway online, further elevating her visibility within the global fashion community.A decorated competitor, she earned the title of Female Teen Model of the Year at IMTA, along with six additional awards at the same event—demonstrating not only her skill but her consistency and drive. Deziah’s NYFW appearance marks another step forward in what is quickly becoming a standout career.Rising Star Spotlight: Luis MojicaA seasoned and accomplished performer, Luis Mojica brought both experience and charisma to the NYFW runway. A 10-time award-winning model and actor, Luis has built a diverse portfolio that spans fashion, film, and media.His editorial achievements include covers and features in Legacy Magazine, Gem Magazine, Star Magazine, and Style Cruze. Beyond print, Luis has appeared in a television interview titled “El Pinto” Going for Greatness, showcasing his perspective and passion for the industry.His work also extends into film, with a role in A Man’s Worth, highlighting his versatility as both a model and actor. As an empowerment-focused talent and CMN model, Luis continues to use his platform to inspire others while making his mark across multiple areas of entertainment.A Collective Moment for JC TalentWhile individual achievements shine, this moment represents something even greater—a collective milestone for JC Talent as a whole. Each model who walked in New York Fashion Week contributed to a powerful narrative: that opportunity is earned through preparation, confidence, and community.The Fall/Winter 2026–27 season highlighted not just fashion, but the next generation of talent ready to step into the spotlight. From first-time runway appearances to seasoned performers, JC Talent demonstrated professionalism, presence, and the ability to command attention on one of the world’s most influential stages.A Legacy That Continues to EvolveFor over four decades, John Casablancas International has been dedicated to guiding aspiring talent toward success in modeling, acting, and beyond. Moments like New York Fashion Week serve as a testament to that mission—where preparation meets opportunity and dreams become reality.“Seeing our talent walk in New York Fashion Week is always an incredible moment,” said Tyler Gans, CEO. “It represents the hard work, confidence, and commitment they’ve developed—and it’s only the beginning of what’s possible for them.”As the fashion industry continues to evolve, JC remains at the forefront—empowering talent to not only participate in the industry, but to shape it.

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