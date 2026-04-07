APS Global Launches LCCA+LLUCE.ai - A New CMMC Pre Assessment Service That Transforms CMMC Level 2 Readiness

LCCA+LLUCE.ai - The fastest, most cost efficient path to CMMC Level 2 readiness.

LCCA + LLUCE delivered the price, precision, and pace my customers demanded.” — Mr. Richardson, CEO Sapphire BLU

LAUREL, MD, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APS Global, LLC today announced the launch of LCCA+LLUCE.ai, a groundbreaking service that gives defense contractors a new, unprecedented way to validate their entire CMMC Level 2 Assessment Package including network documentation, artifacts, evidence, before engaging a C3PAO.

This service pairs APS Global’s CMMC Lead Assessors (LCCA) with LLUCE.ai, a Sovereign, Air Gapped compliance engine purpose built for CMMC and Federal Cybersecurity standards. Together, they deliver a level of speed, accuracy, and audit grade validation that has never before been available to Organizations Seeking CMMC Certification.

A Proven Engine for High Volume, High Fidelity Review

LLUCE.ai demonstrated its capabilities in a formal DISA ATO Accelerator Market Research & Pilot into Open-Source Large Language Models, where Lluce.ai was evaluated and tested over a multi-year process. Which led to DISA Emerging Technology Directorate (EM) & Risk Management Directorate (RM) consensus that LLUCE.ai can materially reduce ATO review timelines by, ensuring valid and clean ATO documentation and artifacts will have the desired effect of significantly reducing the time required for RMF review.

Human Judgment + Sovereign AI = A New Standard for CMMC Readiness

The LCCA+LLUCE.ai service is built on a simple but powerful principle - AI should accelerate the assessor, not replace them.

APS Global’s LCCA leads the assessment, reviews the original documents, and makes all final determinations. LLUCE.ai acts as a sovereign, deterministic assistant, a force multiplier that never leaves the secure boundary.

Key capabilities include:

• Full Assessment package Review: SSPs, network diagrams, policies, procedures, logs, screenshots, artifacts.

• Auditor grade evidence correlation: LLUCE.ai links findings directly to source evidence, enabling rapid human validation.

• Deterministic, citation bound outputs: Cites original source(s), no cloud dependencies, no external APIs.

• Air gapped, IL4–IL6 capable deployment: Security is paramount to protecting client’s data, no telemetry, no model training on customer documentation.

• Purpose built compliance corpus: Trained on NIST, RMF, CMMC, FedRAMP, DoD artifacts, and assessor workflows.

Collapsing the Cost and Time of CMMC Level 2 Preparation

By combining a certified CMMC Lead Assessor (LCCA) with a Sovereign Compliance Engine, APS Global enables Organizations Seeking a C3PAO assessment, the ability to:

• Identify issues before a C3PAO ever sees the Assessment package

• Validate evidence completeness and alignment

• Detect missing, and misaligned artifacts, and control objective failures

• Reduce costly rework cycles

• Accelerate readiness timelines from months to days

A Safer, Smarter Path to C3PAO Success

CMMC Level 2 Network (AC-SI) assessments are unforgiving. Missing evidence, incomplete artifacts, or misaligned control objectives can derail certification and trigger expensive remediation cycles.

LCCA+LLUCE.ai gives companies a pre assessment safety net, by offering a way to ensure their package is clean, complete, and aligned with the CMMC Final Rule(s) before entering the formal assessment pipeline and at a fraction of the price of a C3PAO Mock Assessment.

In Production Today: CMMC RPO Sapphire BLU (Sapphire Innovative Solutions Inc.) engaged LCCA+LLUCE.ai with the following results:

“APS Global’s LCCA+LLUCE.ai service blew us away,” said Mr. Richardson, CEO of Sapphire BLU. “In a week’s time, we received a fully polished NIST SP 800-171Ar2 Assessment Report, POA&Ms, remediation guidance, LCCA notes, everything delivered with a level of clarity and depth you normally need an entire team to produce. It’s fast, it’s accurate, and the LCCA Review provides assurance not found in GRC tool.” “LCCA + LLUCE delivered the price, precision, and pace my customers demanded.”

Exclusive to APS Global

APS Global is the only organization offering this combined LCCA + sovereign AI capability. LLUCE.ai is not a cloud chatbot, not a generic LLM, and not a commercial AI product. It is a Federal grade compliance engine, tested through a multi-year DISA ATO Accelerator Market Research & Pilot and engineered specifically for Cybersecurity Assessors & Auditors.

Media Contact

APS Global, LLC

David Corrigan

davidc@apsglobal.com

301-246-8550

Sapphire BLU

Reggie Richardson

reggie@SapphireBLU.net

702-810-1048

Sapphireinnovations.net

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