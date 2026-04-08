Celebrating 20 Years of On Lok PACEpartners: A Legacy of Empowering PACE Growth Nationwide

In the photo, Sandy Rodgers (center) and key leadership from On Lok PACEpartners' 10-member team

As the founders of PACE, On Lok has spent 55 years transforming senior care. That legacy continues to drive national PACE growth through On Lok PACEpartners.

With new states exploring PACE expansion and existing programs seeking to strengthen their operations, the need for experienced guidance has never been more critical.” — Sandy Rodgers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) model continues to gain traction across the U.S., with a recent milestone of 200 programs serving over 90,000 seniors, On Lok celebrates the 20th anniversary of On Lok PACEpartners and its mission to empower organizations to successfully launch, operate, and expand PACE programs in their own communities.Born from On Lok’s founding in San Francisco’s Chinatown in 1971, PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) was built on a simple but profound belief: all people deserve to age with dignity and connection in the communities they call home. PACE provides seniors with full-service healthcare and social services to support their quality of life and empower their independence.“While On Lok PACEpartners was formally established in 2006, their commitment to sharing the PACE model spans over 40 years,” said Sandy Rodgers, Director of On Lok PACEpartners. “As PACE gained national recognition and became a permanent Medicare and Medicaid program in the 1990s, the demand for structured, high-level technical assistance increased. On Lok leaders had already spent years guiding the replication of PACE across the country, offering operational insight and hands-on support to organizations seeking to bring PACE to more older adults. In 2006, On Lok officially launched On Lok PACEpartners to meet this growing need, transforming decades of firsthand experience into a national consulting practice.”Today, On Lok PACEpartners supports organizations from California, Oregon, and Washington to New York, New Jersey, Georgia, and Florida. Each market presents its own demographic realities and regulatory requirements, and On Lok PACEpartners' strength lies in translating foundational PACE principles into practical strategies that deliver results.“On Lok PACEpartners’ work is deeply collaborative and mission-driven, anchored in a commitment to preserving dignity, independence, and high-quality care for older adults,” said a current client.Unlike consulting firms that approach PACE from a theoretical lens, On Lok PACEpartners brings live operational knowledge, drawing from the team’s own experience and from On Lok’s operating nine PACE centers across the Bay Area.From strategic market feasibility and CMS applications to interdisciplinary team (IDT) development and audit readiness, the On Lok PACEpartners team provides tailored guidance grounded in experience. They understand the complexities of census growth, financial sustainability, and regulatory compliance because they navigate them alongside their partners every day.As On Lok celebrates its 20-year milestone, On Lok PACEpartners remains steadfast in their commitment to advancing the PACE model. The nation’s population is rapidly aging, and the demand for integrated, person-centered care continues to grow.“With new states exploring PACE expansion and existing programs seeking to strengthen their operations, the need for experienced guidance has never been more critical,” said Rodgers. “On Lok PACEpartners looks forward to supporting more mission-aligned organizations, ensuring that older adults across the country have access to the comprehensive, coordinated care they need to thrive.”###About On Lok and On Lok PACEpartnersFounded in San Francisco in 1971, On Lok is a nonprofit organization empowering older adults across the continuum of aging to stay healthy, independent, and connected to their community. On Lok founded and still operates the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), which allows eligible seniors to age at home as long as possible by providing comprehensive healthcare and social services. As the consulting arm of On Lok, On Lok PACEpartners supports organizations from coast to coast, and internationally, to understand the PACE model and achieve their PACE goals, whether they are exploring PACE, starting a new program, or optimizing an existing one.

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