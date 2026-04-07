Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival Introduces Inaugural 5K Run/Walk Benefiting CFY Pinellas

Pier 60 Sugar Sand Pier 60 Sugar Sand

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival Presented by Visit St. Pete-Clearwater is bringing a new way to experience Clearwater Beach this year with the launch of the inaugural Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival 5K Run, Walk, and Kid’s Sand Dash, Presented by Single Source Insurance taking place Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 9:00 a.m.Set against the scenic shoreline, The Pier 60 Sugar Sand 5K Run/Walk will begin at 9:00 a.m. at Pier 60 and follow a picturesque north out-and-back course along the hard-packed sand. Designed to be inclusive and accessible, the event welcomes participants of all ages and ability levels to run or walk while taking in the natural beauty of Clearwater Beach.“We’re always looking for meaningful ways to support our local community, and the addition of the 5K Run, Walk, and Kid’s Sand Dash is a perfect fit,” said Lisa Chandler, founder of the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival. “Whether you’re walking or running, it’s a great way for everyone to get out on the beach, stay active, and come together for the final weekend of the festival while giving back to the youth of Pinellas County.”With the Gulf of Mexico as a backdrop, the Pier 60 Sugar Sand 5K Run, Walk, and Kid’s Sand Dash offers a race experience unique to Florida’s coastline. All registered participants will receive a commemorative finisher medal, event T-shirt, a complimentary ticket to the festival’s 24,000-square-foot sand sculpture exhibit, and a goody bag prepared by Clearwater for Youth Pinellas.Proceeds will benefit Clearwater for Youth Pinellas, an organization dedicated to supporting youth through athletics, education, and water safety programs. Registration is limited to 300 participants and is available exclusively online through RunSignUp.The morning will kick off with participant check-in at 8:10 a.m. in front of Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach. At 9:00 a.m., children ages 0–12 can take part in the Kid’s Sand Dash, a fun and safe race designed just for younger participants. The 5K Run/Walk will follow at 9:15 a.m. with the national anthem and official start. A post-race celebration recognizing all participants will take place at 10:00 a.m. at the main festival tent.The 5K Run, Walk, and Kid's Sand Dash is part of the broader Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival, which runs March 27 through April 12, 2026, and takes place during the festival's final weekend, making it the last chance for attendees to experience this year's breathtaking sand sculptures before they are gone until next year. This year’s theme, “United in Sand: Celebrating Sports & Spirit!,” highlights teamwork, competition, and community through incredible sand sculptures created by world-renowned artists, along with live entertainment, fireworks, and family-friendly activities.The launch of The Pier 60 Sugar Sand 5K Run, Walk, and Kid’s Sand Dash adds an interactive and participatory element to this year’s festival, giving attendees a new way to engage with one of Clearwater Beach’s most beloved annual traditions. Participants can sign up for the run at the following link: https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/ClearwaterBeach/TheClearwaterBeachSugarSandFestival5KRunWalk About the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival:The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival features 18 world-class artists crafting elaborate sculptures using more than 1,000 tons of Clearwater’s famous sugar sand, showcased in a 24,000-square-foot structure. The festival is a joint effort between the Sunsets at Pier 60 Daily Festival, a 501(c)(3) organization, and the City of Clearwater.About CFY Pinellas:Founded in 1972, CFY Pinellas supports more than 17,000 youth annually through funding for athletics, education, and water safety programs. Through its Endowment, 100% of every dollar donated directly benefits children in Pinellas County, ensuring access to opportunities regardless of financial barriers. For more information, visit www.cfypinellas.org

2026 Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival

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