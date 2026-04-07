Job Announcement: Administrative Assistant-District Court - Bismarck

We understand that compensation isn’t a one-time discussion. Please see Compensation for more details on our compensation strategy.

If you would enjoy a role supporting others and being a key person who makes sure everything in the office runs smoothly, this opportunity may be right for you.



The Ideal Candidate:



Thrives supporting others and managing many pieces of information at the same time.

Passionate about organizing.

Enjoys applying procedures and rules.

Pays strong attention to detail ensuring accuracy of work.

Gives excellent customer service.

Easily adapts and prioritizes duties.