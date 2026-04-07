Beaver AI Launches Privacy-First Meeting Assistant With Real-Time Whiteboard Collaboration

Beaver AI Magic Whiteboard

Beaver AI, today announced the general availability of Magic Whiteboard, a fundamentally new approach to AI-powered meetings.

Magic Whiteboard proves that you don't need record audio to deliver real-time intelligence. And by going voice-first, we've built meetings that are private, faster, leaner, and more focused.” — Daz Williams

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beaver AI , the meeting intelligence company, today announced the general availability of Magic Whiteboard , a fundamentally new approach to AI-powered meetings. Unlike every other meeting AI tool on the market, Magic Whiteboard delivers real-time transcription, agenda tracking, action item detection, and live AI analysis, without ever recording, storing, or retaining a single second of audio or video.Voice-first. Zero recording. Real-time AI intelligence.Beaver's Magic Whiteboard proves that you don't need to record or store audio to deliver real-time intelligence. And by going voice-first, we've built meetings that are not only private, but faster, leaner, and more focused than anything video can offer.Beaver AI, the meeting intelligence company, today announced the general availability of Magic Whiteboard, a fundamentally new approach to AI-powered meetings. Unlike every other meeting AI tool on the market, Magic Whiteboard delivers real-time transcription, agenda tracking, action item detection, and live AI analysis, without ever recording, storing, or retaining a single second of audio or video.Magic Whiteboard is voice-only by design. It eliminates video to cut bandwidth waste, remove visual distractions, and force teams to focus on what actually matters: the agenda, the decisions, and the outcomes. Beaver AI generates text transcripts during meetings and never processes or stores audio, there is nothing to subpoena, leak, or breach, because it doesn't exist.The platform solves two problems simultaneously. Traditional meeting bots record everything and upload audio to cloud servers, a non-starter for organisations bound by GDPR, HIPAA, or attorney-client privilege. In August 2025, a federal class-action lawsuit alleged that a leading AI notetaker joins meetings and records conversations without obtaining consent from all participants. Meanwhile, video fatigue continues to erode meeting productivity, with research consistently showing that audio-only communication improves focus and produces faster decisions.Beaver AI's Magic Whiteboard addresses both. Participants join a browser-based voice room, no downloads, no accounts for guests, no video grid. The AI tracks agenda items, detects decisions as they are made, captures action items the moment they are spoken, and delivers a continuously updating summary visible to all participants. After the meeting, every participant receives a personalised email with their action items and key decisions.For organisations that require video, Beaver AI Notetaker integrates with Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom, generating text transcripts without processing or storing audio, the same privacy guarantee extended to video platforms.Beyond transcription, Beaver AI's Meeting Intelligence suite provides meeting quality scoring, speaker role analysis, commitment tracking, a knowledge graph connecting people and topics across meetings, automated PII redaction, AI-generated agendas, meeting prep briefings, and a self-maintaining knowledge base built from meeting content. Full details are available in the product backgrounder.Magic Whiteboard is available today with voice rooms supporting up to 50 concurrent participants and no per-meeting time limits. Both products offer private cloud and on-premises deployment for organisations requiring full data sovereignty."Every meeting AI tool asks the same question: how do we make recording smarter? We asked a different question: what if we never recorded at all? Magic Whiteboard proves that you don't need record or store audio to deliver real-time intelligence. And by going voice-first, we've built meetings that are not only private, but faster, leaner, and more focused than anything video can offer."- Daz Williams, CEO & Co-Founder, Beaver AIAbout Beaver AIBeaver AI is a meeting intelligence platform that helps teams capture decisions, track commitments, and turn conversations into action, in real time, without compromising privacy. With Magic Whiteboard for voice-first internal meetings and Beaver AI Notetaker for video calls on Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom, the platform generates text transcripts and AI-powered insights without ever processing or storing audio. Beaver AI optionally deploys on-premises, integrates with the tools teams already use, and is purpose-built for regulated industries including healthcare, legal, financial services, and government.Media Contact Daz Williams, Founder, Beaver AI, daz@fluxai.appProductMagic Whiteboard: https://beaverai.app/magic-whiteboard Beaver AI Notetaker: https://beaverai.app Product Backgrounder: https://beaverai.app/press/backgrounder SourcesBrewer v. Otter.ai Inc., Case No. 5:25-cv-06911, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (filed August 15, 2025). Covered by NPR, National Law Review, and IAPP.AMA Physician Sentiment Survey (2023, 2026): Only 13% of physicians reported using AI for clinical documentation in 2023; 28% in the 2026 follow-up. Source: American Medical Association, ama-assn.org.Beaver AI, We give a Dam about your data™

AI Meeting Magic Whiteboard

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