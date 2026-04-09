HVAC Digital Marketing Sets New Standard, Delivering 50–75 Monthly Appointments With a 90-Day Guarantee

HVAC Local SEO: Google Business Profile Optimisation For Service Areas

Phoenix-Based HVAC Digital Marketing Agency Announces Full-Suite Marketing Solutions for Franchises and Multi-Location HVAC Contractors Nationwide

HVAC contractors juggle technicians, dispatch, warranties, and growth. We make the phone ring with the right customers so they can focus on what they do best. We don’t just market HVAC” — Henry "Hank Hugh" Hernandez

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HVAC Digital Marketing , a specialized HVAC digital marketing agency operating under Digital Strategy Group (DSG), today announced the expansion of its industry-exclusive HVAC lead generation platform purpose-built for HVAC franchises, multi-location operators, and high-growth contractors seeking scalable, performance-driven marketing solutions.With over 20 years of specialized experience in HVAC digital marketing, HVAC Digital Marketing has grown into one of the most results-oriented agencies in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industry. The agency has scaled more than 1,200 SMB's & HVAC contractors nationwide, generating over $2.5 billion in documented client revenue with an average first-year client growth rate of 284 percent.Why HVAC Lead Generation Demands SpecializationThe HVAC industry is one of the most competitive and seasonally volatile markets in local services. Generic digital marketing agencies frequently fail HVAC companies because they lack an understanding of buyer urgency cycles, equipment financing, emergency service demand, and the hyper-local nature of HVAC search intent. HVAC Digital Marketing was built exclusively for this industry and it shows in the results.The agency's HVAC lead generation ecosystem combines multiple high-intent acquisition channels:Google Search Ads (PPC): Capturing demand from homeowners actively searching for HVAC servicesGoogle Local Service Ads (LSA): Pay-per-lead placements with top-of-page guaranteed positioningHVAC SEO: Long-term organic dominance in local and regional search rankingsFacebook & Instagram Lead Generation: Reaching high-intent homeowners before they search GoogleRetargeting Campaigns: Converting warm prospects who visited the client's site but did not bookIndustry-First 90-Day Results GuaranteeUnlike most HVAC digital marketing agencies that lock clients into lengthy contracts without performance accountability, HVAC Digital Marketing offers the industry's only 90-day results guarantee. Every minimum engagement is designed to deliver 50 to 75 booked appointments per month. If the agency fails to deliver, it disengages no penalties, no extended billing cycles.The agency also operates a selective onboarding process, rejecting seven out of ten applicants to ensure its team resources are focused on clients positioned to achieve maximum ROI.A Full-Stack HVAC Digital Marketing InfrastructureBeyond HVAC lead generation, the agency provides a complete digital infrastructure stack that supports contractors at every stage of growth:Conversion-Optimized HVAC Website Design: Mobile-first, fast-loading websites engineered to convert visitors into booked jobsAI-Powered CRM — An integrated CRM with a built-in AI voice bot capable of handling inbound and outbound calls, qualifying leads, and booking appointments directly on the calendarLive Performance Reporting — Real-time dashboards showing cost per lead, lead volume, ad spend, and campaign KPIsCall Tracking & Recording — Individual tracking numbers per platform, with full call recording access for quality assuranceExclusive Leads Policy — All leads generated are exclusive to each client; shared lead models are rejected entirely.Three Engagement Tracks Built for HVAC Operators at Every StageHVAC Digital Marketing structures its client engagements around three strategic growth tracks:Growth Track — Designed to add $1 to $3 million in annual revenue for contractors looking to break through their current ceilingDomination Track — For established operators targeting eight-figure revenue milestones through aggressive market expansionPartnership Track — A co-investment model where DSG directly invests $50,000 to $250,000 into eligible HVAC companies, aligning agency performance with client successFounded in 2010 by Henry Hernandez, a veteran of the U.S. Army's elite 75th Ranger Regiment, the agency applies the same operational discipline and mission-first mentality to HVAC business growth. Hernandez brings a unique combination of military precision and entrepreneurial insight — owning and operating HVAC businesses directly while simultaneously marketing them at scale.HVAC contractors interested in exploring an engagement with HVAC Digital Marketing can schedule a complimentary strategy demo at hvacdm.com or by calling 844-448-2263.About HVAC Digital MarketingHVAC Digital Marketing (hvacdm.com), operating under Digital Strategy Group (DSG), is a Phoenix, Arizona-based HVAC digital marketing agency specializing exclusively in the HVAC industry. Since 2010, the agency has delivered Google Ads, Meta Ads, SEO, LSA management, web design, and AI-powered CRM solutions to over 1,200 SMB's and HVAC contractors, generating $2.5+ billion in client revenue. The agency offers the industry's only 90-day results guarantee and operates an exclusive-leads-only model.

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