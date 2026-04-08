Premier Equipment Solutions Expands with Acquisition of New England Power Equipment and Saybrook Rentals

Adds a long-standing equipment dealer and independent rental house, strengthening its regional network for sales, service and rental

New England Power Equipment and Saybrook Rentals represent exactly the type of business we are looking to partner with as we create a leading regional network...” — Andy Suhy, CEO, Premier Equipment Solutions

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Equipment Solutions, a Connecticut-based provider of Bobcat and related compact equipment, today announced the acquisition of New England Power Equipment and Saybrook Rentals , a one-location authorized John Deere GME dealer serving customers across New England.Premier Equipment Solutions was formed in 2025 by acquiring Bobcat of Connecticut and is focused on building a leading network of full-service compact equipment dealers across New England. With this acquisition, the company now operates six locations across Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. The company is backed by Brenton Point Capital Partners.As part of the transaction, the Old Saybrook, Connecticut-based business will operate as New England Equipment & Rental, a division of Premier Equipment Solutions. The existing operations will continue with the current team in place, ensuring continuity for customers while benefiting from the additional resources and capabilities of Premier Equipment Solutions.New England Equipment & Rental is an authorized dealer for leading brands including Bobcat, and is known for its strong service capabilities, equipment expertise, and established customer relationships.The acquisition adds a well-established retail, rental, parts, and service operation to the Premier Equipment Solutions network, strengthening its ability to support a broad range of customers, from landscaping and grounds maintenance to infrastructure, utility, commercial and industrial operations, as well as homeowners.“This is a strong, well-run business with a long track record of excellent customer service,” said Andy Suhy, Chief Executive Officer of Premier Equipment Solutions. “New England Power Equipment and Saybrook Rentals represent exactly the type of business we are looking to partner with as we create a leading regional network that delivers consistent, high-quality support across the full equipment lifecycle.”Tim Hall, Managing Partner of Brenton Point Capital Partners, said: “We are pleased to welcome the New England Power Equipment and Saybrook Rentals team to Premier Equipment Solutions. The combination of strong local operations and continued investment in capabilities positions the business well for long-term growth.”Ted Vecchiarino, Executive Chairman of New England Power Equipment and Saybrook Rentals, commented: “By integrating our equipment rental, retail network, and customer experience with continued investment in technology, we expect to further strengthen our position in the market. We are excited to be joining the PES family and look forward to continuing to serve our customers.”Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.About Brenton Point Capital PartnersBrenton Point Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on partnering with lower-middle-market businesses to unlock growth through strategic acquisitions and expansion. The firm partners with entrepreneurs, owners, and management teams to unlock untapped potential and deliver sustainable growth and enduring prosperity for all stakeholders. Learn more: www.brentonpointcp.com About Premier Equipment SolutionsPremier Equipment Solutions is a growing platform focused on Bobcat compact and outdoor power equipment sales, service, rental and support for commercial operators and homeowners. The company partners with established dealers and service providers as part of a network across New England that combines local expertise with expanded resources, operational support, and product access. Premier Equipment Solutions is focused on delivering reliable, trusted equipment solutions at scale, providing the lowest total cost of operation throughout the entire asset lifecycle.

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