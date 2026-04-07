The American Institute of Health Care Professionals Announces a New Health Care Leadership Certification Program

Certification in Health Care Leadership

New Health Care Leadership Certification Program Launched by The American Institute of Health Care Professionals, Inc.

Leadership certification in practice empowers professionals to navigate complex challenges, inspire teams, & drive transformative change, ensuring excellence in patient care & organizational success” — Dominick L. Flarey, Ph.D., RN, ANP-BC, FACHE

WARREN, OH, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Institute of Health Care Professionals (AIHCP) today announced the launch of its new Health Care Leadership Certification program. Designed for current and aspiring healthcare managers, the program equips professionals with advanced skills in leadership theories, strategic planning, and team dynamics to enhance their effectiveness in complex clinical and administrative environments.

Navigating today's evolving healthcare environment requires qualified leaders capable of managing both specialized clinical teams and overarching operational strategies. The AIHCP Health Care Leadership Certification provides practitioners with a sophisticated approach to regulatory compliance, facility management, and dynamic workplace challenges. Achieving this credential demonstrates a firm commitment to ongoing professional development and positions the certified individual as an adept, highly valued authority in their practice specialty.

The comprehensive curriculum consists of three specialized continuing education courses that explore leadership in health care management alongside essential theory, skills, and practical applications. To enroll in the program, professionals must meet specific prerequisites, such as holding an active license as a registered nurse, licensed social worker, or physician, possessing a bachelor’s degree in a related field, or having a minimum of five years of relevant supervisory experience. Upon successful completion of the coursework and certification process, candidates officially earn the respected "Certified Health Care Leader" (HCL-C) designation.

"Achieving certification in healthcare leadership is not merely about adding a credential; it is a critical catalyst for systemic change and distinguished career advancement. It empowers dedicated professionals to navigate complex organizational challenges with strategic vision, ultimately elevating the standard of care and improving patient outcomes," says Dominick L. Flarey, Ph.D., RN, ANP-BC, FACHE, President & Executive Director of the American Institute of Health Care Professionals, Inc.

The Health Care Leadership Certification remains valid for a four-year period. To maintain their credentialed status, professionals must complete a recertification process that requires continuous education contact hours and proven practice experience. This rigorous standard ensures that certified health care leaders stay current with changing regulations, new technologies, and evolving patient care standards, allowing them to consistently provide superior leadership within their chosen organizations.

The core of the new program is based on its comprehensive curriculum of continuing education health care leadership courses. Candidates for the certification complete the core courses in order to qualify for the certification. AIHCP’S online certification in Health Care Leadership offers flexible scheduling, faculty mentoring support, and in-depth courses. The required certified health care leadership continuing education courses can easily help qualified professionals become prepared for leadership roles in healthcare. Students may enroll into one course at a time. All of the required courses are by AIHCP's senior faculty member, Mark C. Barabas, DHA, LFACHE, a highly recognized, experienced CEO in acute care and in hospital accreditation surveys and consultations. Mr. Barabas is also a senior member of the AIHCP Advisory Board. All of the CE courses are in online classrooms with full accessibility at all times. Faculty mentoring is provided to students as needed. Courses are self-paced and student have up to two full years to complete the curriculum.

Role of the Certified Health Care Leader

Certified Health Care Leaders work with individuals, groups, teams, clients, all health care professionals, executive managers and leaders, as well as outside vendors, suppliers and insurance/managed care providers, and community health related agencies and other community health care organizations, as required and needed. They reach is very broad and their influence and representation of their organization is generally deep within and outside of their organizations. They function as both managers and leaders regardless of their assigned positions. To be successful they must have a comprehensive base of knowledge and skill sets in both management and leadership principles as related specifically to health care.

Certified Health Care Leaders hold positions in health care organizations in first-line management/leadership positions, including; supervisory positions, unit manager positions, assistant supervisory positions and assistant manager positions, they may also be in positions as department directors or department assistant directors. In nursing, they may be in positions as unit charge nurses or in other types of nursing supervisory capacities and positions including unit leaders, practice specialty leaders, unit managers and directors, directors of nursing, assistant directors of nursing, and other related positions. They may also practice independently as consultants to health care organizations. Many are authors and national speakers and seminar presenters. In summary, they may practice in any area of health care delivery or in key management/administration roles today, including education, research and more. Achieving a certification in Health Care Leadership sets professionals apart today as having achieved a high level of education, skills and abilities to meet the leadership needs in highly challenging clinical and administrative health care practice environments.

About The American Institute of Health Care Professionals

The American Institute of Health Care Professionals Inc. is a professional organization serving various health care professionals, providing Health Care Certification, Continuing Education, and Fellowship programs in their practice specialty. AIHCP is dedicated to helping professionals acquire advanced knowledge, achieve national recognition, and increase their marketability in the healthcare field. For more information you may visit us at: aihcp.net.

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