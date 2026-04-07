Reed Family Dentistry Donates to Three Regional Nonprofits

Reed Family Dentistry recently donated more than $1,000 in profits from its 2025 toothbrush and water flosser sales to three Mid-South nonprofits. Millington’s first-ever dental practice, Reed Family Dentistry has more than 75 years of experience in treating people, not just teeth. This effort supported The Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and the Mid-South, Tipton County Animal Shelter, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Dental hygienists Autumn Arthur and Peyton Edmondson delivered checks to the organizations and got to share with each about RFD’s commitment to supporting nonprofits and the community. The entire RFD team is involved in supporting the community – a fact that becomes more evident with each volunteer event and fundraiser.

Giving back is a team effort – and it is part of our culture here that includes our staff and even our patients.” — Dr. Taylor Reed, Reed Family Dentistry

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reed Family Dentistry recently donated more than $1,000 in profits from its 2025 toothbrush and water flosser sales to three nonprofits across the Mid-South region. Through this effort, the third-generation, family-owned practice was able to provide support to The Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and the Mid-South Tipton County Animal Shelter , and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Dental hygienists Autumn Arthur and Peyton Edmondson delivered checks to the organizations and got to share with each about Reed Family Dentistry’s commitment to supporting nonprofits and the community.Millington’s first-ever dental practice, Reed Family Dentistry has more than 75 years of experience in treating people, not just teeth. The practice was started soon after World War II in 1949 by Dr. Loyd Reed and is now run by his son, Dr. Kevin Reed and grandson, Dr. Taylor Reed.Service to others has been a longstanding tradition for the RFD team. Over the years, Dr. Kevin and Dr. Taylor have made mission trips to Honduras to provide dental care to those in need. Dr. Kevin began serving on Church Health’s team of volunteer dentists at the nonprofit’s inception in 1988. Both Dr. Kevin and Dr. Taylor volunteer with Donated Dental Services and Mid-South Mission of Mercy, offering free dental care to qualifying patients. Plus, the entire RFD team is involved in supporting the community – a fact that becomes more evident with each volunteer event and fundraiser.“Giving back is a team effort – and it is part of our culture here that includes our staff and even our patients,” said Dr. Taylor Reed. “Whether we are providing school supplies to local teachers, raising funds for area nonprofits, or participating in a day of service, our community is engaged and ready to support in any way they can. I’m so proud of them for not only continuing but growing our legacy of giving – and we’ve got more yet to give this year!”The Reeds credit their training at the Pankey Institute, a world-renowned dental continuing education facility, for their ability to effectively serve the community for more than 75 years and counting.To learn more about Reed Family Dentistry’s 75+ years of service, visit www.reedfamilydentistry.com/celebrating-75-years About Reed Family Dentistry:For 75 years, Reed Family Dentistry has served as a premier dental practice dedicated to treating people, not just teeth. With offices in Covington, TN and Millington, TN, Reed Family Dentistry is a third-generation, family-owned practice providing a wide array of dental services including preventative, restorative, cosmetic, periodontal care and more. Founded in 1949 by Dr. Loyd Reed, the practice is now led by his son and grandson, Dr. Kevin Reed and Dr. Taylor Reed, respectively. For more information, visit https://reedfamilydentistry.com/

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