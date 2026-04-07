Youth turkey season kicks off April 8. Here’s how to get the most out of it

Turkey hunting is also a gateway to other types of hunting. As one of the calendar year’s earliest hunt opportunities, it's also a good primer to see if your budding hunter is ready or excited for next fall's big game hunts.

Going after thunder chickens (as the kids say) is exciting, inexpensive, and doesn’t require a bunch of specialized gear. Turkeys are often found in fairly accessible places where long hikes into rugged country aren’t in the syllabus, which means it's also easy to pack one out if you have a successful hunt.

Give this exercise a try.

Ask your kid if they’ve ever wanted to talk to a bird. Then ask your kid if they’ve ever wanted to talk to a giant bird while playing in the dirt.

Most expert kids will agree that the answer is usually “yes.”

Talking to a tom turkey with calls is one of the most thrilling pursuits in the world of hunting. Think about it. Short of maybe archery elk and waterfowl, there aren’t too many species out there willing to engage us as hunters in fruitful conversation. And giving a youth hunter a portal into that interspecies banter might just win them over for life.