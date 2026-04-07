ATSMFG Expands its QuickShip Program with EZ-BOOTHS and 198 Ready-to-Ship Booth Offerings

American Tables & Seating Legacy Booths

New QuickShip program combines speed, customization, durability, and value pricing with its new EZ-BOOTHS™, ready to ship in as little as 48 hours

This expansion reflects exactly where the market is today. Our solutions deliver speed, flexibility, and pricing that works” — Gary Dailey, CSO ATSMFG

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The newest American Tables & Seating QuickShip program combines speed, customization, commercial durability, and value pricing with its new EZ-BOOTHS™, ready to ship in as little as 48 hours ATSMFG , through American Tables & Seating, along with the launch of its new EZ-BOOTH, has expanded its QuickShip program to include more than 198 individual booth offerings. The world-leading combination gives dealers, designers, contractors, and restaurants the fastest and broadest ready-to-ship booth programs in the industry.Built for today’s restaurant development timelines, the expanded program offers a wide range of Legacy- and Mission-style booth configurations, with wood, laminate, upgraded upholstery, and designer back-profile upgrades, all at highly competitive pricing. Select EZ-BOOTHS are available to ship in as little as 48 hours with the same proven ATS commercial-quality construction standards customers expect.“This expansion reflects exactly where the market is today. Our solutions deliver speed, flexibility, and pricing that works,” said Gary Dailey, CSO of ATSMFG. “With our exclusive trademarked EZ-BOOTHS and our expanded QuickShip program, we are giving the dealer channel and their restaurant customers more choices, faster turnaround, and more ways to complete projects with confidence.”EZ-BOOTHS - The new EZ-BOOTHS were developed to simplify ordering and installation while maintaining a robust commercial build. Available in three- or four-part bolt-together kits, EZ-BOOTHS offer a rapid-fulfillment solution while also saving on freight and assembly costs.EXPANDED QUICKSHIP - The broader QuickShip expansion now gives customers access to over 199 individual booth combinations designed to meet a wide range of style and budget needs. From value-driven standard models to upgraded versions featuring enhanced materials and profiles, the lineup enables quick-turn projects without sacrificing design impact.Plus, customers can pair booth seating with ATS’s wide selection of tabletops, bases, furniture, stainless products, faucets, equipment, and tabletop solutions to support complete restaurant packages fast and from one source.The new program is available now through dealers, designers, and contractors nationwide.See: https://atsmfg.com/products Established in 1996, ATSMFG is a Front-of-House to Back-of-House solutions partner serving the restaurant and hospitality industry through a family of brands, including American Tables & Seating, MET Stainless, FLO Faucets, LIT Equipment, Stone Mountain Tabletop, and Mamma Lucy Supplies. With roots in furniture and a growing portfolio of commercial products, ATSMFG delivers value-driven solutions designed for restaurant projects of all sizes.Media Contact: Yining Liu, Ph.D. | Chief of Staff | 770-270-1688 | Yining@LXGroup.com

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