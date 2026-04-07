Florida Author R.M. Almonte Nears the Final Stretch of a 50-State Tour After 33 States, 45 Bookstores and 700 Books Sold

The Book that is being signed in all 50 states

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida author R.M. Almonte is nearing the completion of a nationwide 50-state bookstore tour for his novel Fogs of Time , having completed appearances in 33 states, held 45 in-store events, and sold more than 700 books through direct reader appearances to date.The tour is organized entirely around live bookstore signings and in-person reader events, with Almonte appearing at independent and retail bookstore locations across the United States. Rather than relying on digital campaigns or online retail, the campaign has been built through direct engagement — Almonte present at each stop, in conversation with readers, signing copies the same day. According to his team, the goal is to complete appearances in all 50 states within a single year.The approach is notable in the context of modern publishing. As authors increasingly depend on social media reach and algorithmic discovery to drive book sales, Almonte has pursued a ground-level strategy centered on physical presence and bookstore relationships. The 700-plus copies sold reflect same-day, in-person transactions at tour stops rather than online orders, a metric that speaks directly to the effectiveness of the live event format.At the center of the campaign is Fogs of Time, a genre-crossing novel that follows Maria Del Camino, a young woman from Washington Heights who is swept through time by a mysterious fog while searching for the truth behind her brother's murder. Moving across historical and futuristic settings, the novel explores themes of loss, resilience, and personal transformation through a high-concept premise grounded in emotional specificity.The book has received recognition from BookLife, which described it as a "fast-paced, surprising time-travel adventure" and noted that the story "blends the whimsical with the urgent" and that “Almonte captures real heart with Maria.” The review further observed that Almonte brings genuine emotional depth to the central character, calling out his ability to capture authentic feeling within the novel's expansive, genre-crossing framework."This tour has been about building real connections across the country, one reader at a time," said Almonte. "We're pushing to complete all 50 states."The U.S. tour is now entering its final phase, with additional stops currently scheduled across the remaining states. Following completion of the domestic leg, Almonte's team expects to expand the campaign internationally, with a planned focus on Indigo bookstore locations across multiple Canadian provinces.

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