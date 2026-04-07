Mobius Institute Announces Acquisition of Reliability Institute of Australia

This strategic acquisition will strengthen Mobius Institute's capabilities while broadening its global presence, laying the groundwork for sustained growth.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobius Institute, a globally recognized leader in asset reliability and predictive maintenance training and certification, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Reliability Institute of Australia, a highly regarded provider of reliability and condition monitoring training throughout Australia and other countries. This move represents a pivotal step in Mobius Institute's ongoing growth strategy, strengthening both its international presence and the depth of its offerings.

By uniting two organizations with complementary strengths, the acquisition positions Mobius Institute to build on Reliability Institute of Australia's well-established customer relationships and expertise in reliability, while bringing expanded course options and enhanced value to Reliability Institute of Australia's existing customer base.

"Welcoming Reliability Institute of Australia into the Reliability Won family of companies is an exciting moment for all of us," said Bennett Fitch, President of Mobius Institute and Noria Corporation. "This partnership reflects our unwavering dedication to delivering world-class training at the highest level of accreditation, and it further cements our standing as the global benchmark for industrial reliability training and certification, creating even greater outcomes for the customers we serve."

Reliability Institute of Australia’s founder, Terry Blackman, stated, “Customers in Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea can now access certified training in reliability, lubrication, and condition monitoring from a single, trusted source; Mobius Institute Australia. This acquisition expands the availability of qualified instructors for both in-house and public courses, ensuring we can meet the growing demand for ISO certified training. I am incredibly proud and grateful for all the students the Reliability Institute has educated over the past eight years and know that they will be well supported into the future.”

Integration efforts will begin immediately, with both teams focused on ensuring a smooth transition and uninterrupted service for all customers. Both organizations remain firmly committed to upholding the exceptional standards of quality and care that their customers rely on.

Learn more about training opportunities with Mobius Institute in Australia here: https://www.mobiusinstitute.com/mia/.

About Reliability Institute of Australia

Reliability Institute of Australia is an authorized Mobius Institute Training Partner for MIBoC (Mobius Board of Certification). The organization delivers a comprehensive range of reliability and condition monitoring courses, through public and private classroom settings across Australia, Papua New Guinea, and New Zealand, as well as distance learning programs serving students in many countries around the world. With a singular focus on training outcomes and a track record of high certification pass rates, Reliability Institute of Australia has built a strong reputation for expert instruction and internationally recognized professional certification. For more information, visit https://www.reliabilityinstitute.com.au.

About Reliability Won

Reliability Won is building the world's leading asset-reliability and industrial services platform; a growing portfolio of best-in-class companies united by a shared mission to advance industrial training, certification, and specialized products and services.

The portfolio brings together globally recognized names across reliability, condition monitoring, lubrication, and vibration disciplines:

Mobius Institute is a worldwide provider of education in reliability improvement, condition monitoring, and precision maintenance. Since 2005, Mobius has trained and certified more than 70,000 industrial professionals across 180 countries, with thousands more engaged through distance learning programs and its online community, MOBIUS CONNECT.

Noria is a leading authority in lubrication education, training, and media; helping organizations reduce equipment failure and extend machinery life through world-class learning resources and certification programs.

Vibration Institute of Australia is a premier provider of vibration analysis training and certification, equipping reliability professionals with the skills to detect and diagnose machinery faults before they become costly failures.

Fluid Life is a trusted partner in fluid analysis and condition monitoring, delivering actionable insights that help industrial organizations across North America maximize equipment uptime and performance.

Reliability Won is a portfolio company of Battery Ventures, a global, technology-focused investment firm with offices in Boston, San Francisco, Menlo Park, New York, London, and Tel Aviv.

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