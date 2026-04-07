UAGC launches Doctor of Professional Studies in Organizational Leadership for professionals ready to lead what’s next

Blake Naughton, vice provost, Global Campus Academic Affairs

UAGC launches Doctor of Professional Studies in Organizational Leadership for working professionals ready to lead what’s next

What makes this program different is not just what we teach, but how we ensure students actually gain what they need to be effective leaders as they progress in their careers.” — Blake Naughton, vice provost, Global Campus Academic Affairs

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is expanding its workforce-focused academic portfolio with the launch of the Doctor of Professional Studies in Organizational Leadership on April 7, 2026, with the first course start targeted for July 7, 2026. The program reflects the continued evolution of UAGC as a public university focused on high-quality online education designed for today’s workforce and working adult learners.The 60-credit program is designed to be completed in approximately 2.5 to 3 years and offers four specialization options: Organizational Effectiveness, Education Innovation Leadership, Performance Psychology Leadership, and Human Services Leadership. Delivered fully online, all courses are three credits and six weeks in length, giving students a structured path through a doctoral experience that is both flexible and intentionally designed around career-relevant learning outcomes. The program is built for professionals seeking to advance into senior and executive leadership roles in the private, public, nonprofit, and education sectors.Unlike many traditional doctoral programs, the Doctor of Professional Studies in Organizational Leadership emphasizes applied learning and measurable workplace relevance. Rather than completing a traditional dissertation, students will complete an Applied Doctoral Project that enables them to identify challenges in their professional field, investigate them through disciplined inquiry, and develop solutions that can create immediate value in organizations and communities. Coursework focuses on leadership, organizational psychology, human performance, applied research, ethical decision-making, and strategies for leading change in complex environments.“This program reflects where higher education needs to go for working professionals and for the organizations they serve,” said Blake Naughton , vice provost, Global Campus Academic Affairs. “At UAGC, the goal is not simply to help students earn another credential. The goal is to provide a rigorous, focused learning experience built around the competencies leaders need to solve problems, guide teams, and create impact in real workplace settings.”The new doctorate also reflects what distinguishes UAGC in the online higher education space through a structured, outcomes-driven academic model that emphasizes measurable learning and continuous improvement. Students progress through a curriculum intentionally designed to build relevant skills step by step, ensuring that each course contributes directly to their professional growth and leadership capability.“What makes this program different is not just what we teach, but how we ensure students actually gain what they need to be effective leaders as they progress in their careers,” Naughton said. “Every course is designed around specific outcomes, and we continuously assess and refine how well we’re delivering on those outcomes. That level of intentional design and accountability is what defines academic rigor in this model.”The program is taught by faculty who specialize in online instruction and bring both academic and professional experience into the classroom. Faculty are trained, evaluated, and supported in a structured teaching model designed to ensure consistency, engagement, and measurable learning outcomes across courses.“We’ve developed a faculty leadership model that is purpose-built for this environment,” Naughton said. “These are educators who focus on teaching and student success, who are regularly developing innovative instructional strategies, and who are deeply engaged in the learning process. That allows us to deliver a level of consistency and quality at scale that’s difficult to achieve in more traditional models.”Students will begin coursework in advanced studies of organizational leadership before progressing into specialization coursework aligned with their career goals. Across the curriculum, students develop advanced capabilities in applied research, strategic planning, communication, ethical leadership, program evaluation, and performance improvement. Graduates are prepared to conduct evidence-based applied research, develop sustainable solutions in organizational and community contexts, integrate interdisciplinary knowledge, and apply ethical and professional standards in leadership practice.“We’re not asking students to navigate this on their own,” said Naughton. “This is a guided experience. Each step is designed to build toward the next, so that students are not only learning, but progressing with clarity and purpose toward their goals.”The specialization pathways allow students to connect leadership theory with industry-specific application. Organizational Effectiveness focuses on enterprise strategy, performance management, coaching, and talent development. Education Innovation Leadership centers on leadership practice in educational organizations, action research, governance, and change across learning systems. Performance Psychology Leadership applies behavioral science and performance optimization strategies to individuals, teams, and organizations. Organizational Effectiveness prepares students to lead mission-driven organizations through program management, financial stewardship, quality improvement, and evidence-informed decision-making.The program is designed with the needs of working adults in mind, offering one course at a time in accelerated six-week formats with a fully online structure that allows students to continue advancing their education while balancing career and personal responsibilities. With dedicated academic support and a curriculum grounded in real-world application, the program prepares graduates not only to respond to the evolving demands of the workforce, but to lead what comes next.The launch of the Doctor of Professional Studies in Organizational Leadership marks another step in UAGC efforts to expand access to career-relevant, high-quality academic programs that meet learners where they are and help them move forward with purpose.###The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help students gain the skills they need. At UAGC, students are part of the University of Arizona community of learners and alumni who support each other from enrollment to graduation and beyond. For more information, visit UAGC.edu.

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