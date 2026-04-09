ChargeHub Recognizes Canada's Top EV Charging Networks at Inaugural ChargeHub Awards Ceremony

ChargeHub Awards

ChargeHub announces the recipients of its inaugural Awards, recognizing excellence in EV charging experience across Canada.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChargeHub, North America’s leading EV Roaming Hub, announced the recipients of the inaugural ChargeHub Awards during a ceremony held in collaboration with Electric Autonomy at the EV & Charging Expo in Toronto. The awards recognize EV charging network operators (CPOs) that have demonstrated measurable excellence in driver experience based on real-world performance data.The ChargeHub Awards RecipientsTop Networks 2025The following charging networks were recognized for consistently delivering exceptional charging experiences to EV drivers in Canada in 2025 :-BC Hydro EV-Circuit électrique-FLO-Hypercharge-TeslaNote: Networks are listed alphabetically. The Top Networks 2025 recognition is not a ranking; each honouree is acknowledged for consistently delivering a high standard of charging experience for EV drivers in Canada.The Special Recognition AwardThe Special Recognition Award is the top distinction of the ChargeHub Awards program. It goes to the network operator that not only delivers reliable charging but also actively works to shape a better experience for every EV driver.To earn this recognition, a network must demonstrate three things: a proven record of high-quality sessions, verified through the ChargeHub EV Charging Experience Barometer based on real driver feedback and successful session completion rates; a visible and measurable commitment to continuously improve the charging experience; and a proactive approach to interoperability and collaboration that extends beyond their own platform, fostering transparency for the EV driver through all available channels and helping raise the bar for the industry as a whole.For its performance across all three criteria, this year's award is presented to BC Hydro EV.Grounded in Real Data, Built for the IndustryThe ChargeHub Awards are the first industry recognition program of their kind to be grounded entirely in ChargeHub's proprietary EV Charging Experience Barometer, a methodology built on data collected from over one million annual users and thousands of monitored charging ports across North America. Rather than relying on surveys or self-reported metrics, the Barometer provides a detailed overview of the state of public charging experienced by North American EV drivers. Each comment received is then analyzed by our experts and ranked according to the success or failure of the charging experience."Trust from drivers is earned one charging session at a time," said Simon Ouellette, CEO & Co-Founder of ChargeHub. "The ChargeHub Awards exist to recognize the operators who are raising the bar across the industry, not based on perception, but based on the data that thousands of real users share every day. We are proud to give CPOs the recognition they deserve."A Milestone for the EV Charging IndustryThe ceremony, held at the EV & Charging Expo, one of Canada's premier events dedicated to the electrification of transportation, provided a fitting backdrop for this inaugural recognition. The awards were presented by Simon Ouellette to an audience of EV industry stakeholdersNino Di Cara, Founder & President of Electric Autonomy, added: "Reliability and ease of user experience are critical for successful public charging, especially as more mainstream drivers switch to electric vehicles. The ChargeHub Awards represent an important new benchmark for recognizing progress in the EV charging industry. By anchoring their awards in real driver data, their program helps hold networks accountable in a way that matters, and that signals to the entire ecosystem that leadership is measured by experience, not just the rollout of infrastructure. We look forward to seeing this program grow and continue to raise the bar for what drivers can expect from public charging across Canada."About ChargeHubChargeHub is recognized for its Passport Hub solution, the leading EV charging roaming platform in North America, used by automakers, e-mobility service providers (eMSPs), and charge point operators (CPOs). The platform now supports more than 500 active roaming connections across the ecosystem. Its turnkey solution simplifies integrations, streamlines operations, and enables charging roaming at scale for drivers across the continent. Passport Hub also supports secure, automated Plug & Charge transactions. In addition, ChargeHub operates the largest network-independent, community-driven charging app in North America, used by more than one million drivers every year. ChargeHub is a brand of Mogile Technologies Inc.About Electric AutonomyElectric Autonomy is a leading Canadian media and events platform dedicated to reporting on the business and policy of transportation electrification. Electric Autonomy brings independent editorial credibility and deep industry expertise to the recognition program.About the EV & Charging ExpoThe EV & Charging Expo is Canada’s premier industry event, bringing together stakeholders from across the electric vehicle and charging ecosystem with end users of the technology. The 2026 edition takes place April 8–9 in Toronto, Ontario.About the ChargeHub AwardsThe ChargeHub Awards is the first industry recognition program in Canada dedicated exclusively to the EV charging experience. The program honours charging network operators that demonstrate measurable excellence in driver experience, as evaluated through ChargeHub's proprietary EV Charging Experience Barometer. Grounded in data from over 1 million annual users, the awards aim to establish a credible benchmark for the industry and to recognize the operators driving the future of public charging in Canada.- 30 -

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