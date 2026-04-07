Fix-It Group Acquires Ballard Natural Gas Service, Expanding Mission to Elevate Exceptional Local Brands

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fix-It Group today announced the acquisition of Ballard Natural Gas Service, a highly respected provider of residential heating and air conditioning maintenance, repairs and installation in the Seattle market known for its quality workmanship, family values, and deep community trust. The partnership reflects Fix-It Group’s focus on working with established local businesses and helping them grow while preserving the leadership, reputation, and identity that made them successful.The acquisition reflects Fix-It Group’s deliberate approach to growth by partnering with strong local businesses that already have identity, heart, and a proven record of success.Ballard Natural Gas Service stood out for its reputation, built over years of doing things the right way. It is a company grounded in craftsmanship, care for customers, and a team-first mentality. It is also a true family business, originally founded in 1993 by Landis Kappen and carried forward today by his son, Neil Kappen.Fix-It Group’s model is built on preserving local leadership. The people who built the company remain at the center of its future, and the legacy they created continues to grow.The goal is not to replace what makes a company successful, but to honor it and take it further.“Ballard has built something rare,” said George Donaldson. “They are known for quality work and strong values, and that does not happen by accident. We chose Ballard because of the trust they have earned in their community and the way they take care of their people. Our vision is to help amplify that by giving them the tools, support, and scale to bring their level of service to even more homes while continuing to raise the bar.”A defining element of this partnership is continuity. Ballard Natural Gas Service will remain locally led, with Neil Kappen continuing to lead the business and guide it into its next chapter, ensuring the Kappen family legacy remains intact while the company grows.Fix-It Group partners with businesses that are already winning, then invests in marketing, operations, and leadership to unlock the next level of growth. That growth is not just measured in revenue, but in opportunity, including more stability for teams, stronger career paths, and a higher standard of service for customers.Across its portfolio, Fix-It Group has built a track record of accelerating growth while maintaining and often improving service quality. This leads to sustained five-star customer experiences and shared success across every level of the organization.For Ballard Natural Gas Service owner Neil Kappen, the decision to partner with Fix-It Group came down to alignment.“From the beginning, it was clear that Fix-It Group cares deeply about people, both customers and the teams behind the work,” said Kappen. “We have always operated as a company that puts service and quality first. Partnering with Fix-It allows us to take what we have built and bring that level of care to more people, while staying true to who we are. Their passion, their commitment to doing things the right way, and their investment in people made this the right next step.”With this acquisition, Ballard Natural Gas Service will gain access to expanded resources, strategic marketing, and operational support. This positions the company for continued growth while preserving the integrity and reputation that define the brand.The move marks another step in Fix-It Group’s expansion into key markets, as the company continues building a network of best-in-class home services providers across the country.About Fix-It GroupFix-It Group, founded in 2017, partners with exceptional local home services companies to help them grow through strategic marketing, operational excellence, and leadership development. The company is committed to preserving what makes each brand unique while elevating performance, service quality, and opportunity for every team member.Since its founding, Fix-It Group has scaled multiple local brands, including growing Fix-It 24/7 in Denver from $1.7 million to over $50 million, and On Time Experts in Dallas from $12 million to $40 million, while retaining local leadership, maintaining strong customer relationships, and continuing to grow five-star reviews.Its growing portfolio includes Fix-It 24/7 in Denver, Charleston, and Colorado Springs, On Time Experts in Dallas, Emergency Air in Phoenix, and Cool Willy's in Tucson, with continued expansion into new markets nationwide.About Ballard Natural Gas ServiceBallard Natural Gas Service is a trusted HVAC provider in the Seattle area, recognized for its high-quality workmanship, strong family values, and commitment to customer care.

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