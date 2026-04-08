Believe Limited & Sanofi Launch Two Feature-Length Documentaries to Redefine Rare Blood Disorder Storytelling

A behind-the-scenes look at production in Nigeria as the film comes to life (Believe Limited)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEIn a major step forward for long-form healthcare storytelling, Believe Limited has announced production on two feature-length documentary films focused on rare blood disorders, with support from Sanofi.At a time when most healthcare communication lives in short-form campaigns and educational media, these cinematic documentaries represent a significant investment in cultural storytelling, patient voices, and global health visibility.One film follows a groundbreaking diagnostic initiative in Nigeria led by Megan Adediran, founder of the Hemophilia Foundation of Nigeria, as mobile medical vans bring life-changing diagnoses to families who have long lived without answers.The second film turns its lens to the United States, capturing a wide spectrum of rare blood disorders and the diverse realities of patients navigating awareness gaps, care access, and advocacy.“These films reflect our belief that patient stories deserve the same depth and craft as any major documentary,” said Patrick James Lynch, CEO of Believe Limited. “With Sanofi’s support, we’re able to elevate voices from communities that are too often underrepresented and bring global visibility to rare blood disorders.”"These documentaries represents more than a collaboration between Sanofi and Believe Limited, it’s a commitment to ensuring patient voices are heard, seen and felt across the rare blood disorder community,” said Jeff Schaffnit, General Manager, US Rare Blood Disorders at Sanofi. “By bringing together these powerful stories we’re shining a light on the shared experiences that connect patient journeys—the challenges, the resilience, and the courage it takes to navigate life with a rare blood disorder. But more than that, we’re honoring the healing power of advocacy, education and community—the very forces that continue to shape how we show up for these patients every day.”Each film will be feature-length and supported by impact campaigns, educational resources, and community screenings designed to extend awareness beyond the screen.Together, the projects mark a shift toward feature documentary filmmaking as a tool for rare disease awareness, health equity, and community engagement — expanding the role of storytelling in how blood disorders are understood around the world.Release timelines, festival premieres, and distribution details will be announced in the coming months.About Believe LimitedBelieve Limited creates films, podcasts, and live experiences that humanize complex medical journeys. The company specializes in patient-centered storytelling that connects healthcare brands with the communities they serve.

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