MUS Immersive and Toro Science Accelerate the Commercialization of Immersive Cinematic Experiences

Venture studio Toro Science launches independent company to commercialize proprietary spatial computing engine and redefine immersive media

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MUS immersive | Modern Uprising Studios, the next-generation immersive storytelling company, today announces its official spinout from Toro Science, a leading venture studio and government innovation platform.Developed within Toro Science’s venture creation ecosystem, MUS immersive is launching as an independent company to commercialize spatial computing technologies into an immersive exhibition platform, and redefine the future of cinematic experiences.At the core of this launch is the Celeste Immersive Engine, a proprietary spatial computing platform developed internally by Toro Science and validated in demanding real-world environments, including defense-backed simulations and operational settings. MUS immersive will bring this technology to market, introducing a new category of entertainment: immersive event cinema.Toro Science’s venture model builds and validates technologies in-house before spinning out companies to scale them. MUS Immersive is a flagship example, applying spatial computing to a consumer-facing media platform.“MUS immersive was cultivated within Toro Science to realize the full potential of immersive storytelling,” said Joel Roodman, Co-Founder & CEO of MUS immersive. “Now, as an independent company, we are focused on unleashing Celeste’s capabilities to create a new cinematic language, and format, one that fully surrounds audiences and elevates the ways stories are experienced.”The Celeste Immersive Engine transforms traditional video into full field-of-view, headset-free, immersive environments: Theatrical immersive designed for next-generation venues. MUS immersive will deploy this technology through its proprietary ecosystem, which includes:- A growing network of immersive cinematic venues- An exclusive library of immersive media rights across film, sports entertainment, sponsor activations, and hybrid premium content- A technology stack for immersive adaptation and editioning- A distribution platform purpose-built for overwhelming experiential storytelling“MUS immersive exemplifies our approach to venture creation,” said Joe Nolan, Founder & CEO of Toro Science. “We cultivate technologies internally, prove them in the most demanding environments, and then launch independent companies positioned to define entirely new markets. MUS is now ready to lead the commercialization of spatial computing in entertainment.”MUS immersive is slated to establish the company’s flagship Celeste Immersive Screening Lounge in New York in 2026, with the expanded network of venues anticipated in 2027. Together, these efforts signal the emergence of a new media category at the intersection of cinema, technology, and live experience.For more information, visit musimmersive.com About MUS immersiveMUS immersive is a next-generation immersive storytelling company, built on the pillars of production & adaptation of IP, immersive screening lounges, and proprietary technology: Celeste Immersive Engine.Working alongside film studios, sports franchises & leagues, and major media rights holders, MUS immersive enables IP owners to extend the lifecycle, audience reach, and monetization of their content through immersive editions & adaptations in full-FOV environments: Celeste Immersive Screening Lounges.Learn more at musimmersive.com.About Toro ScienceToro Science is a next-generation venture platform designed to repeatedly transform breakthrough technologies into independent companies. The company operates at the intersection of government innovation, artificial intelligence, immersive computing, and next-generation learning systems. Rather than funding external founders, Toro Science builds technology internally, validates it in real-world environments, and then forms companies around those platforms once they are ready for commercial scale.###

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