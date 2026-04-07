Southbound I-5 to close for two nights April 17-18 in Fife for overhead sign replacement

FIFE – Interstate 5 travelers will soon see a new electronic sign above the southbound lanes in Fife.

A weekend of overnight closures is needed to remove the old sign and hoist and secure the new one into place.

Beginning at 11 p.m. nightly Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close all lanes of southbound I-5 at 54th Avenue East.

The ramps from 54th Avenue East to southbound I-5 also will close.

All lanes and ramps will reopen by 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, and 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 19.

Alternate routes

During the closure, people with destinations south of Tacoma are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes, such as State Routes 18, 161, 167 and 512. A map of the closure and alternate routes is available online.

Southbound I-5 will reduce to a single lane and all vehicles must exit at 54th Avenue East.

Workers will use a large truck and crane to maneuver the 3,500-pound sign into place over I-5. Closing the highway ensures the safety of travelers and crews. Maintenance walkways and access for this new sign also will be reconfigured during the work.

All northbound l-5 lanes will remain open.

WSDOT needs help from travelers

Consider rescheduling discretionary trips to avoid work hours.

Leave earlier in the evening or later in the morning.

Allow extra time for traveling alternate routes, which will have more traffic than usual while southbound I-5 is closed.

Expect reduced speeds and congestion approaching the work zone.

Electronic highway signs on state roads are managed by regional Traffic Management Centers. The signs help inform drivers of incidents, travel times, detours, road conditions, and other useful travel information.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates about work on state roads and facilities in Pierce County. Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.