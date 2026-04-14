The Joy Factory Announces Strategic Partnership with Cell Medics to Enable Mobile Safety for Canada’s Frontline Workers

Rugged Solutions for the Connected Frontline Experts In Smartphone & Tablet Repair

Strategic partnership with Cell Medics expands The Joy Factory’s Canadian presence, delivering rugged mobile solutions for safer frontline operations.

By joining forces with Cell Medics, we are simplifying procurement and offering a cost-effective, total solution to the Canadian market that reduces lead time and enhances the overall user experience.” — Miranda Su

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Joy Factory, Inc., a global leader in high-performance rugged mobile solutions, today announced a strategic expansion of its Canadian presence through a premier partnership with Cell Medics, a leading Canadian device repair provider, delivering comprehensive business‑to‑business solutions supported by deep technical expertise and proven operational excellence.

This collaboration is specifically designed to solve the historical friction associated with deploying mobile technology in hazardous environments such as oil and gas, mining, and heavy manufacturing. By aligning with Cell Medics, trusted provider to numerous enterprise clients in these sectors, The Joy Factory ensures that Canadian enterprise customers have seamless, localized access to the aXtion Extreme series of certified rugged solutions.

"Our core vision is to expand the deployment of certified mobile solutions that keep frontline workers safe and connected in the most challenging environments," said Miranda Su, executive vice president at The Joy Factory. "By joining forces with Cell Medics, we are simplifying procurement and offering a cost-effective, total solution to the Canadian market that reduces lead times and enhances the overall user experience."

The partnership leverages the unique B2B expertise of Cell Medics, which offers a specialized, integrated approach to device management. Cell Medics provides a "full lifecycle" for business devices: from initial procurement to certified in-house repairs and maintenance. This ensures that ruggedized deployments stay operational in the field longer, minimizing downtime for critical operations.

The technology provided by The Joy Factory allows Cell Medics to offer its enterprise clients a way to deploy standard mobile hardware safely within volatile, hazardous areas. This eliminates the need for busy IT and safety managers to source hardware and protective integration separately, a process that often leads to logistical delays and compatibility issues.

By offering a combined total solution, this partnership addresses the reality that hardware is still frequently sourced through Canadian carriers. This collaboration ensures that the transition from a standard device to a certified, ruggedized tool is both seamless and quick.

"We want to remove the friction that has typically made it difficult to source and maintain certified mobile gear," Miranda Su said. " Through this partnership, we are setting a new standard for how Canadian enterprises buy, integrate, and support their mobile fleets, creating a safer and more connected work environment across the country for years to come."

Founder and CEO of Cell Medics, Ahmed Fares states “The introduction of The Joy Factory’s ruggedized case solutions enhances our ability to deliver the durability, safety, and reliability that our enterprise clients expect. These products align seamlessly with our certified technical expertise and our proven capability to provide rapid, high‑quality device repair and deployment services. Together, this strengthens our commitment to supporting frontline teams across Canada with equipment engineered to perform consistently in the most demanding operational environments.”

To explore the aXtion Extreme series and connect with our authorized Canadian partner at Cell Medics for a custom deployment, visit The Joy Factory online at thejoyfactory.com or contact Cell Medics directly at cellmedics.ca.

About The Joy Factory

The Joy Factory, Inc. is a global leader in creating high-quality mobile device mounting, cases, and kiosks. For nearly a decade, the company has been at the forefront of the rugged case industry, providing certified solutions that protect devices in the world’s most demanding environments.

About Cell Medics

Based in Calgary, Cell Medics Ltd. is a leading Canadian device repair provider specializing in the professional servicing of smartphones, tablets, and mobile electronics. With more than 12 years of industry experience, the company operates as a Samsung Authorized Service Centre, an Apple Independent Repair Provider (IRP), and an authorized Google Pixel distributor. These designations provide Cell Medics’ technicians with access to genuine OEM parts, manufacturer‑approved diagnostic tools, and continuous, certified technical training.

Mobile Workforce Rugged iPad & Surface Case Protection | The Joy Factory aXtion Line

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