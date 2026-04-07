MediaHedge Launches $200M Film & TV Financing Venture With Institutional Backing

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediaHedge, the parent company of FilmHedge ( “The Dutchman” and “Dead Man’s Wire”) and a leading fintech platform providing pre-sale and tax credit financing to global film and television productions, today announced a strategic joint venture with a New York-based institutional investor. The transaction was arranged by advisory platform Koo Capital and strategic partner Spaceport The joint venture will provide structured capital solutions to producers and studios, supporting a diverse slate of film and media projects across multiple genres and distribution platforms. The joint venture pairs MediaHedge’s deep origination capabilities with institutional capital and is designed to accelerate production timelines and meaningfully expand access to reliable funding across the global entertainment industry."This partnership represents a significant milestone for MediaHedge and reinforces our commitment to delivering scalable, institutional-grade financing solutions to the film and media sector," said Jon Gosier, Chief Executive Officer of MediaHedge. "With access to substantial capital, we are well-positioned to meet the growing demand for production financing and to support high-quality storytelling worldwide."Kyle Brockett, Co-Founder of Koo Capital, added: "Institutional capital is increasingly seeking asset-backed exposure to the media and entertainment sector, yet deployment has historically been constrained by the relationship-driven nature of origination. This joint venture bridges that gap — facilitating structured capital for creative talent who otherwise would not be able to bring their projects to life. What MediaHedge's team has achieved to date is remarkable, and we are excited to be part of their next chapter."The initial capital commitment of up to $200 million is expected to be deployed across a pipeline of film and media projects beginning in the spring of 2026, with the potential for expansion as the partnership scales. Origination of new media transactions is being led by Erik Gordon, FilmHedge's Director of Corporate Development, alongside Mickey Vetter, Chief Growth Officer.The joint venture was made possible through MediaHedge'sstrategic partnership with Spaceport, which provides the technical infrastructure to deliver a new generation of highly competitive lending products for institutional partners while unlocking the full value of ancillary rights for producers — revenue streams that have historically remained out of reach.About MediaHedgeMediaHedge, the parent company of FilmHedge, provides pre-sale and tax credit financing to global film and television productions. Founded in 2020, the company has participated in more than 50 productions and directed over $200 million in capital deployments. MediaHedge lends against pre-sale distribution contracts and government-issued tax credits — not box office performance — and leverages its proprietary technology-enabled underwriting platform to qualify transactions and monitor loan health in real time.

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