Hurricane Lessons: A Memoir of Betrayal and Becoming Explores One Woman’s Journey to Truth, Identity, and Freedom

Sibylline Press Logo Katrina Anne Willis, Author of Hurricane Lessons Hurricane Lessons, Cover Image

Available Now Wherever Books Are Sold from Sibylline Press

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sibylline Press is proud to announce the release of Hurricane Lessons: A Memoir of Betrayal and Becoming by Katrina Anne Willis, a searing and ultimately redemptive memoir about identity, love, and the courage it takes to dismantle a life built on silence. Hurricane Lessons is available now as a paperback and e-book everywhere books are sold. It will be issued as an audiobook from Tantor Media.At 46, Katrina appears to have it all, a decades-long marriage, four children, and a picture-perfect Midwestern life. But when she develops unexpected feelings for her female Pilates instructor, she is forced to confront a truth she has long buried: she is, and always has been, gay.What follows is a deeply personal unraveling. With her husband proposing an open marriage as a solution, the couple quickly discovers they have vastly different interpretations of what that means. As tensions rise, their relationship fractures under the weight of betrayal, manipulation, and emotional abuse, culminating in a devastating involuntary psych ward commitment.Hurricane Lessons is a powerful exploration of what happens when the life you’ve built no longer aligns with who you are and what it takes to survive the storm and rebuild.“Hurricane Lessons lands at a cultural tipping point when more women are questioning the lives they’ve been told to accept and daring to reclaim who they truly are,” says Sibylline Press editor Julia Park Tracey. “Katrina’s story pushes beyond identity and marriage. It’s raw, unflinching, and deeply validating for anyone who’s ever felt trapped in a life that no longer fits, and brave enough to imagine something truer.”Early Praise for Hurricane Lessons:“Hurricane Lessons—much like a storm itself—is a stunning, heartbreaking, and ultimately redemptive memoir, alchemizing pain into light. This is a book of cell rearranging prose—a story many will find they’ve been waiting to read. The power of Willis’s voice will keep readers turning the page, as the music, the poetry, and the pulse of the narrative gains steam like a storm surge and lifts off the page. Willis is an important new voice in American memoir.” —Alice Anderson, Author of Some Bright Morning I’ll Fly Away“With language as tender as it is unflinching, Hurricane Lessons traces the quiet ache of a life lived in shadow and the luminous, hard-won joy of stepping into the light. It is a profound reckoning with truth, time, and the courage it takes to rewrite one’s story after years of silence. This memoir reminds us that authenticity isn’t a single moment, but a lifelong unfolding. A necessary and deeply human work.” —Rachel Macy Stafford, New York Times bestselling author, speaker, and certified special education teacherJoseph-Beth Booksellers will host a book launch event Tuesday, April 7 at 7 pm in Lexington, KY. Katrina Anne Willis will be in conversation with Andrew Shayde to Launch her Memoir Hurricane Lessons. More event info: HERE About the AuthorKatrina Anne Willis’s debut novel, Parting Gifts, was published in 2016. Her work has been featured in the New York Times, Huffington Post, YourTango, and Mamalode, as well as in numerous anthologies. She was named one of six distinguished authors at the 2016 Indianapolis Book & Author Luncheon, was a BlogHer Voice of the Year in 2015, and was a 2011 Midwest Writers Fellow. A mother of four quirky and fun adults and two high-anxiety, special needs rescue dogs, Katrina currently writes @surrenderingtosappho on Substack and resides with her partner, Julie, in Lexington, Kentucky.Hurricane Lessons: A Memoir of Betrayal and BecomingBy Katrina Anne WillisMemoir | 256 pagesTrade Paperback ISBN: 9798897400140 | $19eBook ISBN: 9798897400157 | $9.99Published by Sibylline Press — Publishing the work of brilliant women over 50About Sibylline Press:Sibylline Press publishes the brilliant work of women authors over 50, exclusively. Founded in August 2022, Sibylline is owned by eight women of a certain age (six of whom are also authors). The press currently publishes more than 50 titles a year. Recently, they launched a new imprint, Sibylline Digital First, to publish more work from women over 50 with new titles published every Friday as part of their “Pub Date Fridays” campaign. Sibylline Press titles encompass the genres of fiction (commercial and literary, as well as mystery, adventure, fantasy, and romance) plus memoir. Sibylline Press takes its name from the Sibylline Scrolls, the ancient writings of wise older women, the Sibyls. More at sibyllinepress.com; and follow us on FB and IG @sibyllinepress.

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