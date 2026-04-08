Pyramid Pharma Services Announces Drug Product Manufacturing Agreement for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ Lead Oncology Candidate

Advancing U.S.-based cGMP manufacturing to support clinical and future commercial objectives of a novel siRNA therapy for skin cancers

It is a pleasure to partner with an organization known for its quality and expertise in drug product manufacturing services.” — Robert Bitterman, Phio’s President and CEO

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pyramid Pharma Services , a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced that it has entered into a drug product manufacturing agreement with Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO), a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company, to support the production of PH-762.Under the terms of the agreement, Pyramid Pharma Services will provide cGMP drug product manufacturing services for PH-762 to support upcoming late stage clinical trials as well as future commercial objectives. PH-762 is Phio’s lead clinical candidate, an investigational intratumoral therapy utilizing the company’s proprietary INTASYL® gene silencing technology , currently being evaluated for the treatment of cutaneous carcinomas.“We are pleased to partner with Phio Pharmaceuticals in advancing the development of PH-762,” said Dirk Lange, Chief Executive Officer of Pyramid Pharma Services. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, U.S.-based manufacturing solutions and supporting our clients as they progress innovative therapies through clinical development and toward commercialization.”Pyramid Pharma Services will leverage its expertise in sterile drug product manufacturing to ensure consistent, scalable supply to support Phio’s clinical and commercial objectives.“It is a pleasure to partner with an organization known for its quality and expertise in drug product manufacturing services,” said Mr. Robert Bitterman, Phio’s President and CEO. “Further, we value the strategic advantages of working with a U.S. based organization.”This agreement further reinforces Pyramid Pharma Services’ position as a trusted CDMO partner for emerging and established biopharmaceutical companies seeking reliable, high-quality manufacturing capabilities in the United States.About Pyramid Pharma ServicesPyramid Pharma Services is a North American contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in sterile drug product development and manufacturing. The company provides pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners with a comprehensive range of services including formulation development, aseptic fill-finish manufacturing, lyophilization, analytical testing, labeling, and packaging for vials and pre-filled syringes, as well as auto-injector assembly solutions for its headquarters in Costa Mesa, California.With more than two decades of experience in sterile injectable manufacturing, Pyramid Pharma Services supports programs from early clinical development through commercial supply, delivering reliable, high-quality manufacturing solutions for complex parenteral drug products.About Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company advancing its INTASYLgene silencing technology in immuno-oncology. Phio’s INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body’s immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Notably, INTASYL is a self-delivering RNAi technology focused on immuno-oncology therapeutics without the need for formulation enhancements or manipulations to reach its target.Phio’s lead clinical program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) evaluated PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company’s website, www.phiopharma.com

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