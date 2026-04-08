Arriba Advisors Welcomes Payments Industry Veteran Chantel Lazenby as Strategic Advisor

Payments expert with nearly 20 years of experience deepens firm's expertise serving the credit union marketplace.

Chantel is a tremendous addition to our team. Arriba Advisors has always been committed to being the strongest possible advocate for our clients, and Chantel makes us even stronger.” — Tom Russell, partner and co-founder, Arriba Advisors

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arriba Advisors , a leading strategic advisory firm serving community financial institutions nationwide, today announced the addition of Chantel Lazenby as strategic advisor. A seasoned payments professional with nearly two decades of experience in the credit union space, Lazenby brings a rare depth of hands-on expertise that further strengthens Arriba's formidable advisory services.Over the course of her 19-year career, Lazenby has worked extensively with large, complex credit unions to fortify their payment processing infrastructure, untangle the intricacies of ATM and POS network environments and enhance card services programs. She has served as a trusted resource to credit union executives seeking to maximize ROI from their digital banking solutions, and has helped institutions modernize their member-facing technology while managing operational complexity and vendor relationships with precision.Throughout her career, Lazenby has served as a dedicated advocate for credit unions, helping them balance the dual pressures of maintaining operational efficiency while evolving rapidly to meet shifting member expectations. Her unique perspective allows her to translate high-level technology challenges into actionable strategies that protect margins and drive member satisfaction.“I am thrilled to join such a high-caliber team of professionals at Arriba Advisors,” said Lazenby. “The reputation this team has built speaks for itself, and they are regarded across the industry as true experts and tireless supporters for their clients. I’m excited to leverage my experience alongside this team to help community institutions reach their strategic goals and secure the terms they truly deserve.”Lazenby’s addition further enhances Arriba’s best-in-class suite of services, particularly in the areas of PIN network optimization, digital banking evaluations and comprehensive payments evaluation and selection. While Arriba has long been a market leader in these domains, Lazenby’s specialized knowledge of credit union operational hurdles provides an even sharper edge for the firm’s clients.“Chantel is a tremendous addition to our team,” said Tom Russell, partner and co-founder of Arriba Advisors. “She brings a wealth of knowledge in a complicated and fast-evolving payments arena, and she is a recognized professional in the executive ranks of this industry. Arriba has always been committed to being the strongest possible advocate for our clients, and Chantel makes us even stronger.”To learn more about the work Arriba Advisors does to accelerate growth objectives for financial institutions across the country, visit arribaadvisors.com ###About Arriba AdvisorsCelebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Arriba Advisors delivers business enablement and cost alignment to financial institutions nationwide. The firm brings a fresh, partner-led approach, built on more than 200 years of combined fintech experience and more than 2,000 successfully negotiated contracts, to technology evaluations and contract negotiations. The firm’s proprietary Arriba Reserve engine provides clients with live market data, tested redlines and specialized intelligence to ensure optimal outcomes in PIN network optimization, core renewals and payments selection. For more information, visit arribaadvisors.com, or follow the firm @arriba-advisors on LinkedIn.

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