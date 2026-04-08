Surcheros® Expands Presence in Augusta with Second Area Location

The First 50 Customers Receive Free Burritos for a Year on April 16*

AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surcheros® , the community favorite known for bold flavors and Southern hospitality, is officially opening its second location in Augusta. The new restaurant, located at Trust Avenue (1102 Trust Ave, Suite 300), will host its grand opening event on Thursday April 16, 2026, starting at 10:30 am. To celebrate the opening, Surcheros is giving away free burritos for a year* to the first 50 guests that make a purchase and scan their receipt in the Surcheros app The expansion is led by franchisee Madison Tuten, who launched his first Surcheros in June 2022 and is now growing his footprint within the Augusta community. This new 2,500-square-foot location was selected for its prime proximity to local neighborhoods and businesses, offering 30 dedicated parking spaces to ensure a convenient experience for every guest."We are very excited to bring a second location to the Augusta area and cannot wait to serve this awesome community," said Madison Tuten, Owner of Surcheros Augusta. "What sets Surcheros apart is the fresh food and hospitality our team delivers, and we truly aim to be connected to the community".The new location features all the fan favorites including freshly-made bowls, tacos, grilled burritos, and quesadillas with a choice of premium meats or vegetables. The menu also includes a selection of more than 25 toppings and a variety of signature sauces. Kids can enjoy the Lil’ Ones menu, and guests can also order salads, burrito bowls, and more."Our commitment is to serve up fresh, high-quality, made-to-order meals with that signature Southern hospitality," added Luke Christian , Founder and CEO of Surcheros. "We believe our great flavors and convenient dining will make us a fast favorite for families and professionals alike in the area".The Trust Avenue location offers a variety of ways for guests to enjoy their favorite meals, including a spacious dine-in area, curbside pickup, a dedicated pickup window, and delivery through DoorDash and Uber Eats. The restaurant will operate Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 am to 9:00 pm, with extended hours on Friday and Saturday from 10:30 am to 10:00 pm.Guests can take advantage of special offers during the Augusta grand opening by downloading the Surcheros app through Google Play or the App Store. Rewards members earn points that may be redeemed at the restaurants, plus they enjoy exclusive offers and benefits.For more information about Surcheros, visit www.surcheros.com or follow us on social media at @Surcheros.*Offer valid for the first 50 guests who make a purchase at the restaurant and scan their receipt through the Surcheros app. Winners will receive 52 entrées, one per week, credited to their rewards account. Must be used within the week of credit. To qualify for the giveaway, participants must be a minimum of 16 years old.About SurcherosLuke Christian launched Surcheros in 2007 with a simple formula in mind: combine bold Tex-Mex flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth.Each meal is custom made to order. Guests can build burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, salads, and more by choosing from freshly grilled meats and a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil' Ones with their kids menu and catering options for groups of 10 or more.Surcheros is pleased to serve guests throughout the southeast and looks forward to continued expansion. In 2025, Surcheros earned a spot on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, further validating its growing momentum and commitment to excellence.Interested in joining the Surcheros family? Learn more at www.surcheros.com/franchising

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.