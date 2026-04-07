Summer Heat Can Drive THM Spikes in Drinking Water Systems, Utilities Turn to Aeration Solutions

Even when treatment plants are performing well, THMs can continue forming in storage tanks or areas of the distribution system where water remains longer.” — Russ Swerdfeger, Head of Marketing and Strategy

DICKINSON, ND, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As temperatures rise, drinking water utilities often face a familiar challenge: seasonal increases in disinfection byproducts (DBPs) such as trihalomethanes (THMs).THMs form when disinfectants like chlorine react with natural organic matter present in source water. While disinfection is essential for protecting public health, utilities must also maintain compliance with regulatory limits under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Stage 2 Disinfectants and Disinfection Byproducts Rule.Warmer temperatures, longer water age and increased biological activity during summer months can accelerate DBP formation, particularly in storage tanks and distribution system reservoirs.“Many utilities see their highest THM levels during the summer,” said Russ Swerdfeger, Head of Marketing and Strategy at IXOM Watercare. “Even when treatment plants are performing well, THMs can continue forming in storage tanks or areas of the distribution system where water remains longer.”Aeration systems operate on the principles of air stripping, increasing contact between air and water so volatile compounds such as THMs transfer from the water into the vapor phase where they can be safely vented. Spray aeration systems increase the surface area of water droplets, accelerating this removal process while maintaining disinfectant residuals. These technologies can be installed in clearwells, contact tanks and finished water storage reservoirs, allowing utilities to address localized THM hotspots without major infrastructure upgrades.“Aeration systems give utilities a targeted way to manage THMs where they often accumulate most,” said Swerdfeger. “They can be installed within existing tanks and help operators maintain compliance while continuing to provide reliable disinfection.”Utilities using aeration-based THM removal have reported reductions in DBP concentrations, improved water quality stability and greater operational flexibility when managing seasonal changes in source water conditions. Aeration solutions can also complement upstream treatment strategies that remove organic precursors earlier in the treatment process, creating a more comprehensive approach to DBP management.As utilities prepare for warmer weather and evolving water quality challenges, many are evaluating integrated strategies that improve water quality throughout both treatment and distribution systems.About IXOM WatercareIXOM Watercare is a leading provider of water management solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative and reliable products that enhance water quality and operational efficiency. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, IXOM Watercare continues to set the standard in the watercare industry.###

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