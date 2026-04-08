Rockstar Wireless Returns with Major Rebrand, Nationwide Expansion Across All Three U.S. Networks

Free Prison calls for Rockstar Wireless Subscribers

Rockstar Wireless has evolved from a celebrity-backed concept into a full-scale, culture-driven telecom platform

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After months of quiet development, Rockstar Wireless, formerly known as ROCCSTAR Wireless, has officially re-emerged with a bold rebrand and a nationwide expansion that positions the company as one of the only wireless providers in the U.S. offering access across all three major networks through a single platform.

Rockstar Wireless has evolved from a celebrity-backed concept into a full-scale, culture-driven telecom platform designed to merge connectivity with lifestyle, music, and innovation with collaborations with many Celebrities brands, and professional Sports organizations.

With plans starting at $24.99 per month, the company offers unlimited talk, text, and data options, along with a growing suite of features including AI-powered tools, second-line functionality, and lifestyle-based perks.

But the real story is how Rockstar Wireless is positioning itself differently.

Rather than competing purely on price, the company is building a new category of wireless — one rooted in culture, influence, and real-world connection.

Culture Meets Connectivity

As part of its national rollout, Rockstar Wireless is launching a series of high-profile cultural activations, including:

Roots Picnic, headlined by Jay-Z

Wireless Festival — anticipated to be headlined by global icon Kanye West — is being reimagined for Miami in Fall 2026 following the cancellation of the UK edition. Rockstar Wireless is currently in discussions with John Monopoly and Ye’s team to explore a landmark cultural activation around the event.

These activations are designed to place the brand directly at the center of culture — turning high-impact live experiences into scalable customer acquisition channels, while aligning with one of the most influential forces in music and global entertainment.

Landmark Strategic Alliance with Interactive Media, Parent Company of Global Tel Pay

Beyond its entertainment expansion, Rockstar Wireless has secured a major strategic partnership with Interactive Media, the parent company of Global Tel Pay — one of the largest inmate communication providers in the United States. This alliance positions Rockstar Wireless at the intersection of connectivity, access, and impact, unlocking powerful new channels to serve millions of underserved families while expanding its national footprint in a meaningful and scalable way with Free Prison calls for Rockstar Wireless Subscribers

The partnership is focused on addressing a deeply underserved need — improving communication access for families with incarcerated loved ones — by offering more accessible wireless solutions and integrated calling support.

This initiative reflects Rockstar Wireless’ broader mission to use connectivity as a tool for impact, not just convenience.

What’s Next

Rockstar Wireless is preparing to announce a series of celebrity-backed wireless plans, designed to give fans direct access to curated experiences, exclusive content, and personalized digital tools.

These plans will integrate:

AI-powered assistants

Private second-line capabilities

Lifestyle and wellness perks

Exclusive access tied to artists and creators

💬 Statement

“We’re not just building a wireless company — we’re building a platform that sits at the intersection of connectivity, culture, and innovation.” said a Darius Allen CEO of Rockstar Wireless. “This next phase is about creating real value for consumers, not just selling data plans.”

⚡ About Rockstar Wireless

Rockstar Wireless is a next-generation mobile network operator providing nationwide 5G service across all three major U.S. networks. Founded by Darius Allen the company combines telecom infrastructure with cultural influence, AI-driven features, and lifestyle integrations to deliver a new kind of wireless experience.

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