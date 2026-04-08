NVBDC Highlights Certified Veteran Marvin Frink and Briarwood Cattle Farm’s 5th Annual Day of Healing

Marvin & Tanisha Frink, Briarwood Cattle Farm, LLC Briarwood Cattle Farm Fifth Annual Day of Healing Event

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council ( NVBDC ) is proud to recognize Marvin Frink, CEO of Briarwood Cattle Farm, as part of its Certified Success Initiative, spotlighting veteran entrepreneurs making a meaningful impact in their communities.A retired, disabled U.S. Army veteran, Marvin Frink has transformed his personal journey into a mission-driven business focused on healing, agriculture, and community connection. As the founder of Briarwood Cattle Farm, a first-generation regenerative beef cattle farm, Frink and his family raise and provide high-quality Black Angus cattle while promoting sustainable and humane farming practices.Now in its fifth year of certification, Briarwood Cattle Farm, alongside Feeding America Real Meat (F.A.R.M.), will host the 5th Annual Day of Healing on May 23, 2026, in Red Springs, North Carolina. This impactful event brings together veterans, farmers, and community members to raise awareness around mental health and suicide prevention, critical issues affecting both rural and military communities.The Day of Healing was born from Frink’s own experience navigating PTSD after his military service. Through agriculture and community engagement, he found a path forward, and now dedicates his work to helping others do the same.The event will feature:• Morning yoga and wellness sessions• Educational discussions with mental health professionals and veteran advocates• Farm tours and agribusiness insights• Networking opportunities and community fellowship• Food, resources, and interactive experiences focused on healing and resilience“Events like the Day of Healing reflect the power of veteran entrepreneurship to create real, lasting change,” said John Olsen, Interm CEO of NVBDC. “Marvin Frink is a powerful example of how veterans continue to serve by uplifting others and strengthening their communities.”Frink has been NVBDC certified for five years, demonstrating his commitment as a veteran business owner and his alignment with supplier diversity standards. Through initiatives like this, NVBDC continues to support and amplify veteran-owned businesses that are driving impact beyond commerce.Event Details:Date: May 23, 2026Location: 5598 Blue Springs Rd, Red Springs, NCTime: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PMTo learn more or register for the event, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/briarwood-cattle-farm-presents-5th-annual-day-of-healing-tickets-1985402971734 To learn more about Briarwood Cattle Farm, visit: https://www.briarwoodcattlefarm.com About NVBDC:The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process, ensuring that corporations and government agencies can confidently source from verified veteran-owned businesses.To learn more about NVBDC Certification and the Certified Success Initiative, visit www.nvbdc.org

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