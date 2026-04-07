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MY Florida Implants Brings Advanced Dental Implant Care to Western Boynton Beach, Offering Same-Day Solutions and Full-Mouth Restoration for Palm Beach County

Too many patients in this part of Boynton Beach are still living with removable dentures or gaps in their smile because they assume implants are out of reach” — Dr. Marina Shraga

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MY Florida Implants, led by Dr. Marina Shraga, is now serving patients along the South State Road 7 corridor with full-service dental implant care at 9868 S State Rd 7, Suite 200, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 — conveniently located for residents coming from Delray Beach, Lake Worth, and the western Boynton Beach communities near Hagen Ranch Road and US-441.

The practice specializes in replacing missing or failing teeth with implant-supported restorations, including single-tooth implants, implant bridges, full-arch solutions, and mini dental implants. Treatment plans are personalized using 3D imaging to support accuracy and long-term stability.

A Patient's Experience

One recent patient, a 58-year-old Boynton Beach resident, came to MY Florida Implants after years of struggling with an ill-fitting partial denture. Within a few months of completing her single-tooth implant treatment with Dr. Shraga, she reported being able to eat, speak, and smile without discomfort. "I wish I hadn't waited so long," she said.

"Too many patients in this part of Boynton Beach are still living with removable dentures or gaps in their smile because they assume implants are out of reach," said Dr. Marina Shraga. "Our job is to change that — with honest consultations, clear options, and care that's built around the patient, not a script."

The office accepts patients seeking a second opinion on previously placed or failing implants. Consultations are available for new patients, with flexible financial options to help make treatment accessible.

About MY Florida Implants

MY Florida Implants is a dental implant practice located in Boynton Beach, Florida. Dr. Marina Shraga and her team provide individualized implant treatment for patients replacing one tooth or pursuing full-mouth restoration. The practice serves the surrounding South Florida communities including Lake Worth, Delray Beach, and the State Road 7 corridor.



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