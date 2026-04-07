Métis Crossing Named as a Finalist for Attraction of the Year at Edmonton Tourism Awards 2026

Métis Crossing Logo New Sky Watching Domes at Métis Crossing

Alberta's premier Métis cultural destination recognized among Edmonton's top tourism experiences

Métis Crossing was conceived to share the Métis story from our perspective. Being recognized by Edmonton's tourism community tells us that this story is resonating far beyond our front door.” — Juanita Marois, CEO of Métis Crossing

EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Métis Crossing is proud to announce it has been named a finalist for the Attraction of the Year award at the 2026 Edmonton Tourism Awards , presented by Edmonton Destination Marketing Hotels Ltd. (EDMH) . The nomination places the Indigenous-led destination among Edmonton's most outstanding visitor experiences of the year.The Attraction of the Year award recognizes outstanding attractions that excel in delivering exceptional visitor experiences while leading in industry best practices. Métis Crossing is honoured to be named alongside fellow finalists the University of Alberta Botanic Garden and Old Strathcona Farmers' Market, two beloved institutions that have long contributed to Edmonton's identity as a vibrant and welcoming destination."Métis Crossing was conceived to share the Métis story from our perspective. Being recognized by Edmonton's tourism community tells us that this story is resonating far beyond our front door. Our goal has always been to create a destination that Métis people, Edmontonians, Albertans and Canadians can be proud of, and that the world wants to experience. This nomination tells us we're on the right path," said Juanita Marois, CEO of Métis Crossing.Situated on 688 acres of historic river lots along the North Saskatchewan River, Métis Crossing is Alberta's premier Métis cultural destination and a globally recognized landmark for Indigenous tourism. The site offers a four-season experience, that begins with our Métis warmth and includes a 40-room boutique Lodge, luxury Sky Watching accommodations, along with the Visions, Hopes and Dreams at Métis Crossing Wildlife Park. Dreamed of, designed, built and operated by Métis people, Métis Crossing continues to serve as a model of reconciliation through tourism, cultural integrity, and sustainable destination development.Winners will be announced at the Edmonton Tourism Awards on June 5, 2026, at the Edmonton EXPO Centre. For more information, visit metiscrossing.com.About Métis CrossingMétis Crossing is a legendary Métis cultural destination, located in Smoky Lake County along the North Saskatchewan River. Our full service destination offers cultural immersion, wildlife experiences, legendary accommodations, Indigenous cuisine, and land-based programming that honours Métis heritage and welcomes guests from across Canada and around the world.

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